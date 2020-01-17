Review: Eufy Homevac – Good things come in small packages

The Good Super light Amazing 5500Pa suction Quick charging via USB Handy brush tool The Bad Small debris chamber No additional filter supplied 8.1 Overall

You may have seen my recent review of the Eufy Robovac 30C and all the virtues of its hands-free cleaning, but a floor-based vacuum obviously has its limitations. Unless it could fly, or was a real-life Mister Handy, it can’t quite reach those high surfaces to bust those tough to dust places.

Well, say hello to my little friend…the Eufy Homevac H11. This is a handheld device that is excellent for tackling concentrated areas of dirt. It currently retails at $59.99/£49.99. So what did we make of it?

The power is in your hands

The Homevac H11 packs quite a punch. It weighs a meager 1.2lbs/560g and, in spite of its diminutive stature (I know how you feel, little fella) it boasts a very impressive 5500Pa suction. The Homevac is powered on via a simple power button which is placed conveniently under the thumb for quick and easy operation.

Charging via a simple microUSB, you can juice your Homevac up pretty sharpish, making it great for quick jobs. Three illuminated dots display the battery power left in the tank, so you can pretty much have it ready to go at all times. I found it particularly useful for cleaning the unreasonable amount of cat hair that seems to accumulate between the pots on my mixer, with the small brush attachment making light work of the tight spaces between the knobs.

Become a superhero

I would certainly recommend buying one of Eufy’s Homevac H11 cleaners. Aside from the fact that I felt like the X-Men’s Storm when I was wielding it, directing vortices at piles of crumbs, it is a really powerful little machine.

I can see its applications being perfect for car owners, and with the brush/crevice nozzle attachment you can also use it to clean your other devices, so it is an excellent all-rounder for small vacuuming tasks.

Have you souped-up your robot vacuum with some arms, yet? Where does your Homevac H11 fare up best? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

