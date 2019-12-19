Review: Nuphy NuType portable mechanical keyboard

The Good Perfect for traveling Ideal for mobile phones and tablets Excellent typing experience The keyboard case transforms into a foldable stand The Bad It doesn’t have a dedicated escape button The right shift button is very small 8.5 Overall

For a while now, my primary keyboard was an Apple Magic Keyboard. Before that, I previously used a Roccat mechanical keyboard and made the switch because I needed something quieter and more lightweight. Plus, the fact that I don’t really play any games on my Mac meant I didn’t need something quite so hefty. At first, I absolutely loved Apple’s keyboard, but after a year or so with it, I needed a change.

This is where Nuphy’s NuType mechanical keyboard comes into play. It’s a wireless keyboard that’s made specifically for a MacBook, iPad, Surface, and smartphones. I’ve been using it for the past couple of weeks, and I have to say, I’m absolutely in love with this thing, and I have no plans on switching back to my Apple keyboard. Seriously, it’s that good.

First, here are some of the key details:

Number of Keys: 64 (Mechanical Switch)

Switch Type: Kaihua Choc Low Profile Mechanical Switch

Material: Aluminum, Plastic

Led Color: RGB

Connection Type: USB Type-C

Mode: Wired Mode, Bluetooth Mode

Indicator Lights: 4

Battery: 1200mAh

One of the best things the NuType keyboard has going for itself is its low-profile design. It isn’t as bulky as most mechanical keyboards. The company claims its switches are 42% smaller than standard mechanical keyboard keys and because of this, it makes the keyboard extremely portable.

Another neat feature, especially for folks who dislike the stock MacBook or Surface keyboard, is the ability to slap this keyboard on top of your existing keyboard. This is especially a major come up for folks who hate the new MacBook Pro keyboard – which apparently is a lot of people (I’m still rocking a 2015 model and have no plans of upgrading anytime soon).

Typing on the Nuphy NuType keyboard is a dream

Before I made the switch to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, one of the reasons why I made the jump was because the previous keyboard I owned took a lot of effort to type. The switches were tall, and it was insanely loud. I could literally wake up my wife early in the morning answering simple emails. The NuType’s switches are 42% shorter than standard mechanical switches, meaning it’s not a chore to type on, and it’s a whole lot quieter than the usual mechanical keyboards.

Ok, now to my favorite thing about this keyboard – RGB lighting. A previous Roccat keyboard I previously owned required special software to change the lighting on the device. And unfortunately for Apple users, there’s no support for this. Everything is done through the keyboard, but default options are limited. With this keyboard, you have 20 different backlight modes, each customizable to the color of your choice. Sure, this doesn’t change anything about the keyboard’s performance – I’m just a sucker for pretty lights.

Overall, I really enjoyed this keyboard. I didn’t think I would like it so much, but here we are. If there were a couple of things I could change, the addition of an escape key would be ideal. Also, the shift key on the right-hand side of the keyboard is tiny – making this key bigger would be extremely helpful. I had to retrain myself to adapt to the smaller button.

The bottom line: If you’re someone who isn’t satisfied with their current laptop’s keyboard, the NuType mechanical keyboard is something that should be on your radar. Not to mention, it’s great for traveling too. If you don’t feel like lugging around a laptop, this keyboard works with smartphones and tablets as well.

The Nuphy NuType mechanical keyboard is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where it’s already surpassed its goal. The keyboard will cost $149 and will be available for purchase via Nuphy’s website starting January 15.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more. A sample unit was provided to KnowTechie for the purpose of this review.