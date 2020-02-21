If you missed the news last week, Samsung dropped a couple of new phones into the wild. One of them being the Galaxy Z Flip –the company’s second venture into the world of folding phones – and the other being the Galaxy S20 flagship series. The Galaxy Z Flip got preferential treatment first going on sale in stores last Friday. And today, the company officially opened up the floodgates for preorders on the Galaxy S20.

As with any Samsung preorders, you have plenty of options to choose from. There’s also different iterations of Galaxy S20, but the cheapest one you’ll find sits right around the $999 mark. But if you preorder from Samsung directly, the company will throw you free credit ranging from $100 to $200, depending on what model you end up choosing.

If you plan to preorder directly from Samsung, here’s a quick breakdown of the pricing along with the credits Samsung will offer you:

128GB Galaxy S20 5G – $999 and get $100 Samsung credit

128GB Galaxy S20+ 5G – $1,199 and get $150 Samsung credit

128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – $1,399 and get $200 Samsung credit

Carrier deals work a little differently. Some of them will include buy-one-get-one deals, bill credits, trade-in discounts, and installment payment plans. But keep mind, any of the credits they offer you will most likely be applied to your account or a discount on accessories from their store. But hey, something is better than nothing. Below you’ll find a breakdown of some of the perks carriers are offering folks who preorder directly from them:

AT&T

$300 in bill credits with a trade-in and unlimited plan

Up to $1,000 in bill credits with trade-in of qualifying phone, with port-in and new line.

$500 in bill credits when you add a line w/o port-in on an unlimited plan

Save $50 on al new Galaxy Buds+ when you buy with a Samsung device — you can always score cheaper Buds+ by using the Samsung credit

Sprint

Lease any S20 and get a free S20 lease via credits, with two Sprint lines

Up to $750 off any S20 via bill credits

Switch to Sprint and trade-in a Galaxy S8 or newer phone for a free S20 or cheaper S20+ and S20 Ultra

T-Mobile

Up to $500 off any phone when trading-in an eligible device

Up to $1,000 off a second S20 of equal or lesser value via bill credits when you add up to two lines

Verizon

Buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or Galaxy S20+ 5G and get $1,050 towards another Galaxy S20, when you add a new line and purchase the phone on a Verizon Device Payment plan (stacks with $150 off offer below).

New and existing customers can save an additional $150 when you buy a new Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G. This discount is given in 24-month bill credits (stacks with all offers).

Existing customers can save up to $300 if you upgrade to a new Galaxy S20 and trade-in your existing smartphone and have an active Verizon Unlimited plan (stacks with $150 off offer above).

Purchase a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or S20+ 5G on Verizon and have a Verizon Unlimited plan, you get a free six months subscription to the Hatch streaming game service. Hatch is a new way to game, giving you instant access to 100+ premium games in one made-for-5G app (stacks with all offers).

Obviously you have plenty of other options when it comes to preordering the Galaxy S20, but the ones we mentioned above give you the most bang for your buck.

But if you prefer another route than the suggestions we listed above, Best Buy is offering up to $850 off the S20 phones with a qualifying trade-in. And Sam’s Club will throw you a $200 Sam’s Club gift card with your preorder, purchase, and activation of the phone (on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon). Again, you have plenty of options.

Do you plan on preordering? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

