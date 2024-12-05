Vanilla Galaxy S25 will get UWB support globally, but not in the US

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The leaks are ramping up with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series’s imminent launch.

Only a few days ago, the Galaxy S25’s US variants were spotted on the FCC website, and now, the global listings for the Galaxy S25 series have appeared.

Interestingly, there’s a key difference between the US and global versions of the devices.

The folks at MySmartPrice have spotted the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra global variants in the FCC database with the model numbers SM-S931B/DS, SM-S936B/DS, and SM-S938B/DS, respectively.

In contrast, the US variants of these devices bore the model numbers SM-931U, SM-936U, and SM-938s, respectively.

UWB support for the vanilla Galaxy S25 (international variant)

Besides showing the slight difference in model numbers, the global listing also reiterates that the vanilla Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will pack 25W wired charging support.

In addition, both devices will pack Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/a/ac/ax/be), GNSS, UWB, DP, and NFC connectivity.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

On the connectivity side, the Galaxy S25 will get compressive 5G band support, and the Galaxy S25 Plus will support the same, except for the n75 band.

Meanwhile, the biggest difference between the US and global Galaxy S25 variants is with the Ultra Wideband (UWB) support.

The previous US FCC listing revealed that the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will pack UWB support while leaving out the vanilla Galaxy S25, just like last year’s Galaxy S24 series.

However, that’s not the case with the global variants. The global Galaxy S25 listing reveals not only the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra but also the vanilla Galaxy S25 will get UWB support.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra FCC listing confirms the S Pen support, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and connectivity features are the same as those of its siblings.

The listing also shows the Ultra model being tested with the same 25W EP-TA800 charging adapter.

However, it is safe to assume that the device will pack the same 45W wired charging speed as last year’s model.

And that’s all. We eagerly await the Galaxy S25 series announcement, which will likely come in the first week of January, a week or two before the launch.

What do you think about the decision to leave out UWB support on the US variant of the Galaxy S25? Does this affect your interest in the device? We’d love to hear your thoughts — drop a comment below, or join the buzz on Twitter or Facebook.

