Someone stole a Walt Disney World iPad to skip all the lines and honestly we can’t even be mad

We’ve all been in a queue and wished we could skip to the front, especially if it’s one of the mega-queues at an amusement park. Well, one enterprising 30-year-old man in Orlando, FL, decided to skip the lines at Hollywood Studios in spectacular fashion – by pretending to be a tour guide.

How did he manage to fool staff at “the happiest place on earth?” (We mean a Disney-owned theme park, not Florida, just to clear that up). Well, Disney uses iPads for things like ride reservations and other park-related admin work, and the man had one of those specially equipped iPads, with the Disney app that’s supposed to be for Disney employee use only.

“The app is used to facilitate entry into the front of the lines without having to stand in line to wait on the ride. The application is a private app for qualifying guests and is only installed on WDW company-owned devices.” – WDWNT

The fraudulent behavior got noticed by a Disney fraud investigator after multiple unapproved overrides had been spotted on a Disney app they used for reservations. The investigator then seemingly followed where that iPad was showing up and saw the man leading a tour around Hollywood Studios, and using the app to bypass the lines at one of the attractions.

Then he confronted the man, who stated he didn’t know the iPad was stolen property. The man hasn’t been charged with any crimes related to the matter, only removed from Disney property. It’s not clear if he’s banned from Disney properties in the future but he will always have a place in our hearts.

