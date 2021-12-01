SpaceX’s Starlink is hoping to soon power in-flight WiFi

Your next in-flight internet offering might come from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. That’s according to Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of commercial sales for the company. The news comes from a panel at the Airline Passenger Experience Association earlier this week.

Bloomberg reports that the company is producing six satellites per week at present, but that SpaceX is moving to a more “sophisticated version.” There are currently no timelines available for when that version would be launched.

SpaceX is definitely going wide in the internet category, with Starlink slowly ramping up to provide satellite internet to portions of the planet. The service already has over half a million preorders and recently set its sights on Great Britain.

The company has also recently released a new, smaller user dish to connect to those Starlink satellites.

Starlink satellite (Image: SpaceX)

To go alongside this news, Elon Musk sent out an email to employees over Thanksgiving weekend letting them know that they might need to work that same weekend due to issues with the company’s Raptor engine.

The Raptor engine is set to power the next Starship launch vehicle. In the email, Musk noted that the company faced a “genuine risk of bankruptcy” if the company couldn’t meet the goal of launching a flight every two weeks in 2022.

