Tesla might kill its referral program, along with the free Supercharging miles

Heads up Tesla owners, the company could be nuking its referral program, which means ending its free Supercharging miles reward program, reports Electrek.

Tesla originally launched the program back in 2015 to incentivize customers and bring new business to the company. But apparently, it’s eating away at Tesla’s bottom line.

How much exactly? Well, in just the last quarter alone, the company spent over $23 million in free Supercharging miles. Yea, that’s a lot of money, and it makes a lot of sense as to why Tesla is thinking of axing the program altogether.

So what’s next? According to Electrek’s sources, the company wants to focus more on in-person referrals vs. online referral links, all of which will be handled within the Tesla app. The company also plans to include more features to be rolled out to non-Tesla owners as well.

A lot of this is still up in the air. It could be possible that the company plans to keep its current referral program in place, but seeing how much money they’re losing on Supercharging miles, we could see a different version of this program rolled out. Read Electrek’s full report here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: