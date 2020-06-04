The best crowdfunding campaigns to check out in June 2020

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for June.

Check out these 10 crowdfunding campaigns in June 2020

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in June:

MAONOCASTER: A Portable All-In-One Podcast Production Studio

Ever wanted to start a podcast or bring your Twitch stream audio to the next level? The Maonocaster is a portable mixer with four channels, two mic inputs, effects, jingles, and an internal battery so you can record from anywhere, anytime.

You can connect up smartphones or instruments as sources, or record calls as they happen during live interviews. Phantom power for two XLR mic inputs is also built-in, as is a denoiser to cancel out unwanted background noise. And yes, there’s a bleep button for those unwanted expletives.

Grab one for $149, or pick up one of the bundles which include microphones and headphones for everything you need to get going.

AiT Smart One – the GameChanger smart desk

It’s no secret that a standing desk helps you be healthier and more productive at work. The AiT Smart One is an app-controlled adjustable-height desk that brings more to the table than your normal desk. There’s an app-controlled security drawer, ambient LED lighting, a fitness and health module, an air quality sensor that tells you when you should really open a window, and more.

Grab one with early bird pricing at Indiegogo, starting at $449 for the Smart One with basic functions, the full pack for $988, or the larger Phantom 1 for $1,149.

etee: the button-free VR controller

What’s one of the most annoying things about current Virtual Reality headsets? No, not the headset itself, it’s the confusing, button-festooned controllers that make even the most dextrous user struggle.

The solution? Remove those buttons, like on the etee controllers. Remember that scene in Johnny Mnemonic where he puts on gloves and just goes to town? Well, the “tactile control specialists” at etee know a thing or two about touch controls. Slip-on the controller over your hands and enjoy individual finger control, as if your real hands were in VR. Nifty.

Grab a set for $325 on Indiegogo while you can.

Lumos Ultra – The New Standard In Bike Helmets

Anyone who’s used to cycling after dark knows the struggle of trying to be properly lit so other road users can see you. This new bike helmet from Lumos fixes that, with standardized lighting for the front, rear, and turn signals so you can predictably signal your intentions while on the move.

No need to mess around with on-bike lights (which often get stolen or have complicated mounting), and no worrying if the motorists behind you actually understand the hand signals you’re using to show your intentions. That’s pretty cool, and it’s wrapped up in a safe bike helmet so you’re extra protected.

Grab one starting from $79 while the crowdfunding campaign is still going on.

ROTO-Q 360 : The Non-Electric Rotisserie Cooking Machine

Everyone loves rotisserie chicken, right? I mean, it’s the main reason you drag yourself to the hell that is your average warehouse store, and the reason for literally every Spanish-named chicken restaurant.

With going out being restricted now, grab that sweet, juicy, golden rotisserie at home, with the ROTO-Q. It automates all the rotisserie process so all you have to do is preheat your oven, throw it inside, and wait. Add one of the accessories and it becomes a hot dog cooker, a kebab maker, and more.

Grab the basic set for $49 or the Pitmaster kit for $99 while you can.

THE CHEESE CHOPPER: World’s Best All-In-One Cheese Device

Love cheese? Sure you do (unless you’re lactose intolerant, and then I’m sorry, I truly am). Cutting that perfect slice is a pita though, and pre-cut cheese turns into cheesy-leather before you get the chance to eat it all. What’s a self-respecting cheese lover to do?

The Cheese Chopper is the solution. It’s a full solution to store your cheese blocks and carve off perfect slices, every damn time. That’s not all though (dang, I sound like a shopping channel presenter), as it also comes with a cheese wire for softer cheeses, and a grater attachment so you can stop buying that pre-grated junk.

Grab the best cheese chopper you’ve ever seen for $30 while the early bird pricing is in effect.

Roadie 3 Next-Generation Automatic Instrument Tuner

If you’re a musician, you know the importance of keeping your instruments in-tune. Roadie 3 can tune anything with geared pegs in seconds, letting you get down to the hard work of figuring out those killer licks.

Literally, anything from electric guitars to ukuleles to banjos to mandolins and everything in between can be tuned with this killer device. Yes, that also includes traditional strings such as violins. Anything with a frequency above 27 hertz can be tuned by Roadie 3, and it can even help you restring your instruments.

Grab one for $99 while the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign is still running.

OYO Nova Gym

What’s the next best thing to being an astronaut? If you said “training like one” you’d be correct. OYO founder created the NASA iRED before founding the company, the resistive exercise device that astronauts aboard the International Space Station have kept in trim for a decade, so he knows a thing or two about fitness.

The OYO Nova uses the patented SpiraFlex resistance to mimic the linear feeling of free-weights, in a device that’s small enough to put into your carry-on baggage. Nifty. Just like resistance bands, it keeps your muscles under strain at all stages of movement, but with the benefit of not being restricted in movement.

Grab one from $155 while the campaign is still running.

Ninebot KickScooter Air T15: Your Solution to Urban Commute

We love everything Segway makes here at KnowTechie, so the Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 is sure to excite. It’s an escooter with a difference – you control the speed by how hard you kick start it. Yes, just like a normal scooter, you kick to propel yourself but then the electric motor kicks in to keep you at that speed.

Fantastic for city use, foldable for getting onto transit, and packed with clever tech such as regenerative braking, the Air T15 is the kickscooter of the future.

Grab one for $569 during the crowdfunding campaign while you can, they’re sure to go fast.

nect MODEM: fast & secure LTE connection anywhere

With work from home being the norm now, that means a solid, fast internet connection is a necessity. That’s difficult in some places, either from lack of wired infrastructure or pricing that’s prohibitive. Fix both of those issues, and let yourself work from anywhere with a cell signal with this battery-powered 4G LTE modem from nect.

It can provide up to 150 Mbps download speed, in over 208 countries or territories. You can use eSIM or Nano-SIM to find a provider that fits your needs, and it’s not locked to any particular network. It’s also got an inbuilt VPN, so no more worrying about your digital security while using free, “open” WiFi networks.

Grab one for $109 while the campaign early bird pricing is in effect.

