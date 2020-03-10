The best crowdfunding campaigns to check out in March 2020

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for March.

Check out these 10 crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in March:

Clicbot

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ever wanted your own robotic pal? Of course you have, and maybe Clicbot is the one you’ve been waiting for. It’s got gesture recognition, face recognition, and more. Additional modules add things like wheels, a distance sensor, foot pressure sensors, graspers, and the best part? If you don’t know how to code it doesn’t matter. You can program Clicbot by moving its parts, and recording the actions.

Better hurry though, there’s only a few hours left on the campaign, where you can get the Starter Kit for $299, or a huge Maker Kit for $699.

Candle Touch

If you’ve ever struggled to find a pack of matches during a power cut, maybe you should be checking out Candle Touch. It’s an app-controlled, automatic-igniting scented candle that can burn for up to 40 hours. Oh and it can be re-lit at any time, so don’t worry if you need to quench it when you go to bed.

For $49 you can get the Candle Touch base and one scented candle, with a choice of 9 different fragrances.

Fennec Watch

If you’ve struggled with the decision to get your tween a smartphone so they can keep in touch with you, you’re not alone. I mean, there are so many competing safety considerations. Take most of them out of the equation with the Fennec Smartwatch. Plug in a SIM card and you’ve got an always-on messaging system so they can always reach you, with a rotatable camera so they can video chat or take pictures of where they are to send to you when you’re picking them up.

I’ve been playing with one for a while now and it’s pretty good. The OS is modified Android, and while the camera isn’t anything to shout about, it’s fine for video calls.

Grab one for $109 while the campaign is still going.

Makeway

If you grew up watching Sesame Street, you’ve probably no stranger to elaborate marble tracks. Makeway lets you create your own insane marble tracks with its magnetic, modular kits that work on whiteboards or even on your fridge. There’s ramps, flippers, rollers, and even an elevator! Hours of fun for you, your family, and your office!

The basic kit starts at $49, or there’s an “Even More Obsessed Pack” that comes with an insane amount of tracks and tricks for $299.

YHE Blood Pressure Monitoring Watch

Wearables are huge nowadays, with almost everything coming with heart rate sensors. One thing they don’t measure is blood pressure, at least, not until now. YHE’s BP Doctor is a smartwatch that monitors your blood pressure, blood oxygen, heart rate, and more.

With more than 30 new patents inside, it’s your doctor’s bulky blood pressure device, miniaturized. That’s great for anyone who needs to keep an eye on their blood pressure throughout the day. Grab one for $290, or upgrade to the BP Doctor Pro for $339.

Prompt: The Anti Watch

Nobody wants to be in a meeting and see the other person checking their watch for the time. The team behind Prompt knows this, and also realized that there are only four moments in time that matter to the business mind, – the top of the hour, and right before or after the half-hour.

Tapping the smooth glass center of the Prompt watch face tells you which of those four moments you’re close to, by vibrating up to four times. Then you know if you need to wrap things up, or still have time left. Simple, right?

Grab one for $169 while the campaign is still on.

Pixlight Speedlight

Traditional off-camera lighting is bulky and complicated to set up. Pixlight Speedlight is an all-in-one speedlight and tripod system, so you can leave all the extra gear at home. It syncs to your smartphone to create a perfect kit for smartphone photography, or you can use the Speedlight remote to sync it to your mirrorless or DSLR, for a more powerful solution without the usual weight.

For $249, you get Pixlight, an umbrella, a carrying bag, a battery and a remote, or you can pick more functionality up by increasing your pledge to get light modifiers or multiple Pixlight units.

Hotrock foam roller

Here’s one for you crossfitters, a self-heating foam roller so you can roll away your aches and pains. I’m not sure what will cure you of the drive that made you do crossfit in the first place, but at least your lower back will thank you. Yes, they put tons of tech into the humble foam roller, so you don’t have to microwave things anymore. It’ll heat up to 160f in minutes, giving the benefits of thermotherapy which has decades of positive studies behind it.

Grab one for $89 while early bird pricing is going on.

AirView Wireless Multi-touch Screen

Ever wanted to use your phone as your desktop? Usually, that means an ungodly mess of cables and dongles, but not with AirView. It’s a wireless touchscreen that you can add to your laptop, your phone, your PC, heck just about anything. It’s fully Samsung DeX compatible, works with Android and iOS, and has an inbuilt battery so you don’t need to carry another power brick.

It’s also USB-C DP alt mode compatible, which basically means almost anything with a USB-C out can use it as a touchscreen when connected. Use it with your Nintendo Switch or your iPad Pro. You can even use it as a camera monitor, so you’ll have a larger screen to pick focus on. Sweet.

Grab the 13.3-inch screen for $326 or the 15.6-inch one for $350, while early bird pricing holds.

Atom XL

Unihertz is back with another tiny 4G phone, only it’s not quite as tiny this time. The rugged Atom XL comes with a 4-inch screen, and Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) so you can use it as a walkie-talkie when you don’t have cell service. Sweet for those days in the backcountry.

It’s also got a 48 MP camera, and IP68 weatherproofing, as well as being shockproof. Oh, and it’s got dual-SIM and runs Android 10.

Grab one for $209 while the early bird pricing is in effect, or $259 if you need the DMR functionality.

Hush Buddy

Let me tell you, when your toddler doesn’t want to go to sleep, nothing you do will work. That is, unless you’ve sleep trained them, with something like Hush Buddy. It’s a glowing friend for your separation-anxiety ridden rugrat, that glows brighter the quieter the room is.

Reading the accompanying story at bedtime teaches your little one that Hush Buddy doesn’t like loud noises, so it will dim when it hears them. Only going to sleep calmly will keep it glowing brightly as their companion and night light.

You can grab your glowing toddler friend for $49 while the campaign is going on.

Pali sleep trainer

If a simple glow isn’t enough, what about a reward system? Pali has a hidden drawer that opens if your little one wakes at the correct time, and stays locked if they get up beforehand. It’s also got a countdown for an hour before wake time, and it lights up when it’s time to get up.

Set schedules with the smartphone app, and choose a color you know your kiddo will appreciate. You can also use Pali to time naps, so you can all get the rest you deserve.

Grab Pali for $49 while the campaign is still on.

P51 Titanium & Ceramic Swiss Auto Chrono

Ever wanted to own a limited-edition chronograph with a Swiss automatic movement? Put off by the usual pricing? Well, now you can grab one for a crazy low price, from direct-to-consumer microbrand, LIV. Basically they cut out all the usual middlemen, so they can sell you almost-unheard-of quality for this price. The P51 for example has handmade straps with leather and sharkskin sourced in either Italy or France, metal straps in either 316L stainless or titanium, or double-injected silicone straps with anti-dust coating. It’s got sapphire glass on both the face and showing off that sweet automatic movement, a ceramic bezel and is water resistant down to 333 feet.

You can grab one of LIV’s new Pilot watches with fully-automatic chronograph for $1,290 – a $700 saving off the eventual price.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.