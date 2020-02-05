The best crowdfunding campaigns to check out in February 2020

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for February.

Check out these 10 crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers and companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in February:

Circular Smart ring

Using wrist-mounted activity trackers is so last decade. Circular packs all that 24/7 activity tracking into a ring, and more. It’s got sleep tracking, personalized insights to improve your health, vibration so you can use it for notifications, and a nifty touch-sensitive button. Oh, and it has heart tracking, blood oxygen measuring, and interchangeable shells. Grab one for $219 while the early bird pricing is still in effect.

Nebia by Moen: Our Most Advanced Shower Yet

Listen, nothing is better after a spot of cardio than a hot shower. The thing is, most showers are inefficient at using water. I mean, you’re always half out of the spray, and traditional showerheads use tons of water, even if fitted with flow restrictors. Nebia’s newest showerhead fixes all of that, with two times the coverage of most showerheads, while using 45 percent less water. Oh, and it’s made to be idiot-proof to install. Wow

Grab the Rainshower for $160, or the combo unit for $269, with the magnetic wand attachment, over on Kickstarter.

Cuppa: A Cordless LED Touch Lamp

Nothing is more annoying than trying to find the optimal place to put that desk lamp you just bought. I mean, cords are messy or too short, or even useless if there isn’t a socket nearby. Cuppa fixes that by going wireless, with a rechargeable internal battery good for 12 hours of light. They didn’t stop when they removed the wires though, any buttons or switches also disappeared. See, Cuppa is touch-controlled, on any part of the base. Tap to turn on or off, hold to dim. Simples.

Grab a Cuppa for $99 while the spotlight is still on, or you’ll be paying $109 for the second batch of lamps.

GripDockIt

Look, we know you’re attached to your PopSockets. I mean, they’re great for watching Netflix in bed, so you don’t have to hold your phone perilously above your face. The thing they’re not great for is wireless charging. That nubbin gets in the way, making you have to plug annoying wires in. GripDockIt solves that, with a wireless charging pad designed to work with a PopSocket attached to your phone. There’s one version to go on your desk, and another to mount your phone onto your car’s dashboard.

Grab a GripDockIt for $26 while early bird pricing lasts.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

PlatinumGames’ quirky beat ’em up, The Wonderful 101 turned into a cult classic when it was first released. Now Platinum is bringing it back, with a remaster funded completely from Kickstarter. Originally, the campaign offered a Nintendo Switch version, with stretch goals for Steam and PlayStation 4. Well, it’s well past those goals now so you can grab a copy everywhere but Xbox. There’s also a ton of physical rewards for those who love that kind of thing.

Grab a digital copy of The Wonderful 101: Remastered on your platform of choice for $36.

Platyball Elite & Ergo

Ball-heads for photographers have followed the same basic recipe for ages now, but the Platyball literally turns it on its head. Both models have Arca-Swiss compatible, swiveling tops, aluminum bodies, and are weather-sealed. Say goodbye to the annoying bubble level, as the Elite version of the Platyball uses a digital readout to let you know when you’re on the level.

Putting the swivel on the top of the ball head instead of where it meets the tripod means perfectly flat pans, without leveling your tripod or using heavy additional equipment. Who wants to carry extra gear, right?

Grab the Ergo for $199 or the Elite for $249 while early bird pricing is still in effect.

Wristbuds

Smartwatches are cool. So are True Wireless earbuds. What happens if you put the two together? You get Wristbuds, a stylish smartwatch that has a couple of TWS earbuds stowed inside the case. Just flip it open and grab your ‘buds, and start listening.

Grab a set of Wristbuds for $79 while the campaign is on, a $70 savings off the eventual price. You’ll have to add another $30 to use it as a MP3 player though.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Love RPG games with an isometric viewpoint? So does Owlcat Games, and they’re back with another story using the Pathfinder RPG system. 2018’s Pathfinder: Kingmaker was a runaway success so they decided to bring us another tale from the Age of Lost Omens. Journey to a land overrun by demons, rise to power, and kick the Demon Lords back to the Abyss where they belong. Walk one of the six Mystic Paths and take control of the Fifth Crusade, you know you want to.

Just $28 gets you a digital copy of the game when it’s finally ready.

XEV YOYO | 3D Printed Electric Car

You’ve all seen those “you wouldn’t download a car” adverts that they use to combat pirate movies. The thing is, with the rise of 3D printing, you literally can download a car (well, the blueprints anyway) and then print it out. XEV’s YoYo is a two-seater, electric car that uses 3D printed parts. Sounds cool, right?

It’s got a 150 km range, a 70 km/h top speed (about 43 mph), and you can change the battery out if you don’t have time to recharge before you need to drive it. Shame it’s Europe-only (for now).

For $17, you can get a 3D printed scale model of the YoYo, or if you live in Europe, €5,999 ($6,636 USD) gets you a left-hand drive YoYo that’s road-legal.

Flash: World’s Most Powerful 150W USB-C Powerbank

It’s a fact of modern life that we need to recharge our devices all the time. That means powerbanks, but it’s often hard to find one that has all the features you need. I mean, there’s so many charging specifications: USB-C PD, Qualcomm Quick Charge, and that’s without talking about proprietary standards from Apple, Vivo, Huawei, Oppo and OnePlus…

Thankfully, Flash can recharge over all of those standards, including 10W wireless charging and 2.5W charging for the Apple Watch. Whew.

Grab a Flash for $139 while early bird prices are still available, over on Indiegogo.

Drop x THX Panda Wireless Headphones

Listen up. Any time a pair of headphones throws the “world’s first” phrase around, my ears pick up. This set from Drop has the first planar-ribbon drivers in a wireless headphone, the first THX AAA amplifier in a headphone, the first LDAC + Qualcomm QCC5125 Bluetooth chip, and more.

Add two microphones for calls, a 30+ battery life, and strong acoustic isolation and you’ve got one of the strongest commuter headphones around.

Grab a set for $379 while the crowdfunding campaign is still running over on Indiegogo.

