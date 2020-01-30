The best tech Valentine’s Day gifts

Okay, listen up. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching like a train through the tunnel of love and that means an ever-dwindling number of shopping days before you hastily run out and grab some half-dead flowers from whatever gas station is still open near you. That is if nobody else beats you to it.

This year, maybe get organized in time to get your loved ones something they actually want.

Here’s KnowTechie’s guide for Valentine’s Day gifting

Shopping for tech gifts is hard work. I mean, there are so many options to choose from, and that’s before you start worrying about things like security. Nobody wants to be given the gift of anti-privacy, sorry Portal…

To take the hard work out of your choices, we’ve rounded up some of the best for gifting this Valentine’s:

Ekster’s smart wallets

Look, you might be looking for the key to their heart, but what about the other things they need securing? Ekster’s got you covered, with their range of smart wallets, card holders, and even iPhone cases. Now you can give your loved ones something to protect their cash, cards, and other necessities. The stylish $79 Parliament wallet is an EDC fan’s dream, with a nifty card sleeve that fans out the cards at the press of a button.

Como Audio Solo ($349) or Duo ($449)

If your loved one loves their music streaming, but also has a foot firmly planted in the past, check out Como’s Valentine’s Editions of their popular Solo or Duetto Smart speaker systems. The pastel pink on white color scheme is perfect for the holiday, and the high-fidelity sound is perfect for setting the mood. Stream radio from the other side of the world, listen to your favorite streaming services, or serve up your own mood mix via Bluetooth, it’s all possible from this high-tech, high-quality system.

Marseille mClassic ($99)

Videogames are a great way to spend time together with your loved ones, but you can always improve on the experience. I mean, most of us have 4K TVs nowadays, but most consoles still output below that. The mClassic fixes your lower resolution woes, upscaling to 1440p or 4K, even on older classic consoles (as long as they have HDMI). As a bonus, use code: 10mValentine to get $10 off on Amazon, valid until Valentine’s Day itself.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Wireless ($399)

Nothing says “I love you” like some high-end headphones, and the Momentum Wireless from Sennheiser are some of the best around. Classic styling, sweet sounds, and battery life for days all combine into one perfect package. They’ve also got TILE integration built-in, so your intended will never lose them; and active noise canceling for when they don’t want to be bothered by the world.

Loop video chat smart display ($249)

Listen, we get that in today’s world, you might not be as close to your loved ones as you’d wish. I mean, I wasn’t even in the same country when my wife and I started dating, and this $250 video chat device would have been a godsend. It’s not just for video chat though, it’s also a rather nifty digital picture and video frame. Send your family and friends an invite, and they can beam memories straight to the Loop display, for your home to enjoy. Think of it as the unsocial social media, where the content is for your eyes, and your eyes alone.

RoboRock S6 robovac ($649)

Look, nobody likes doing chores. Nobody. Show your loved ones just how much you love them with one of the best robovacs on the market. It’s got lasers to map out your floors so it can clean intelligently, sensors to stop it jumping downstairs, and a stylish exterior because nobody wants a Dalek cleaning their floors (okay, unless your loved ones are huge Whovians).

Clone-a-willy kit ($40)

You might not always be close to your lover, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get intimate. And what’s more intimate than casting a copy of your intimate parts for them to always have around whenever the urge takes them. It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day activity for two, and you’ll be closer than ever. The Clone-a-Willy works with all shapes and sizes so regardless, you’re good to go.

Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller ($40)

While we’re on the subject of balls, how about this massage roller for the fitness fan in your life? It’s used in all five major sports leagues for recovery, deep muscle massage, myofascial relief and more, and it’ll stay cold for up to six hours while in use. Oh, and it’s easy to take out of its holder for cleaning, just in case you were worried about it getting all stank.

Glorious Model D gaming mouse ($50)

Again, nothing quite says “I love you” than slipping them the D. The Model D, that is, with all it’s RGB-filled, lightweight gaming mouse goodness. It’s got a paracord cable, and G-skates so their aim slides just as well as when you went into their DMs. Round that off with the fantastic Pixart 3360 Sensor and Cupid’s aim is going to be better than ever this year.

Magic Wand Massager ($79)

Okay, Hitachi, we see you. We all know what this is used for really, and that’s just fine. I mean, you’ve been helping people discreetly get their rocks off for decades now. Make sure to treat yourself (or someone else) with the wireless remote version, which gives you more speed settings, more control, and the ability to pretend that your partner is a TV set.

OHMIBOD Club Vibe 2.OH ($89)

There’s no better feeling than sharing a secret, and sharing one with your partner is oh so delicious. Grab this remote-controlled vibrator and share a moment (or ten) with your partner. The new Club Mode syncs the vibrations to the music so you can literally get lost in the sound and its various modes have something for everyone.

Tony’s Chocolonely Bundle ($40)

Look, we normally wouldn’t mention chocolate in these lists because it’s typically a cop-out and I mean, we’re a tech blog. The thing is, this isn’t normal chocolate. Tony’s is made in Belgium, is completely made with free-trade ingredients probably by the same monks that make your beer (okay, maybe not but it’s a better image than this one). The supersized bars might be called Chocolonely, but they’re better eaten together, we promise. Oh, and just in case Valentine’s goes wrong and you end up alone, you can eat your way to feeling better.

Mimic + PLUS Vibrator ($101)

I’m not quite sure what this vibe is trying to mimic, but there’s definitely some Manta Ray in there. There’s no need to mimic your pleasure though, with the body-safe construction that you could leave out of your pleasure drawer because nobody is going to guess what it’s for (unless you leave it charging). Maybe it’s a dolphin? Heck, maybe it’s one of those space-whales from Lost in Space. Whatever it is, it’s all fun.

SCUF Vantage 2 ($199)

Get one of the best PS4 controllers on the market for your Player Two this Valentine’s Day, with the SCUF Vantage 2. It’s tricked out with all the usual SCUF goodness like remappable paddles, tweakable triggers, two new side buttons, and all the swappable faceplates and thumbsticks you could shake a (thumb)stick at. All that customization means you’ll be pressing all the right buttons on Valentine’s.

Live Dwarf Jade Indoor Bonsai Tree ($30)

Show them how strong your bond is this Valentine’s Day, with something that’ll outlive both of you. This 3-year-old Dwarf Jade bonsai tree is the perfect desk accessory, low maintenance, and a reminder to take things slowly. Care for it and it’ll grow year on year, just like your carefully cultivated love. Or yanno, serve as a reminder as why you’re better off alone, your choice.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 ($99)

Look, we know that nobody remembers the coffee they made half an hour ago until it’s already cold. It’s a nearly-proven scientific fact, maybe. Fix those cold tea bag woes with the Ember temperature-controlled smart mugs though, where you can say cya latte to cold drinks and aloha to a hug in a mug.

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More bundle ($499)

Maybe your other half has their head in the clouds all the time, figuratively speaking. Literally allow them to soar through those clouds, with the DJI Mavic Mini, which is exempt from FAA regulations due to its weight, but punches way above its weight class for flying ability and video quality. They’ll be taking Dronies in no time!

Levi’s Trucker Jacket with Jacquard by Google, available from Levi’s ($198.00)

Bring that denim-wearing loved one firmly into the 21st century with this smart jacket from Levi’s. It’s got a Jacquard tag hidden in the left cuff, so you can call on Google Assistant, trigger selfies, control media playing and more, once paired with a smartphone. Just make sure to take out the tag before washing…

Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Digital Camera ($1,299)

If your love also loves photography, you can’t go wrong with the Fujifilm X-T30. I had its bigger brother for a few weeks before Christmas and immediately went out and bought my own, and really that’s all the testimony you need. It does 4K video, has super-fast autofocus, and Fujifilm’s film simulation is second to none. Protip: Set it to Eterna and you’ll barely ever need to post-process anything.

What are your gift ideas for Valentine’s Day? Plan on snagging any of these ideas? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

