The Lion King and Aladdin are coming to all consoles and 8 year-old-me is ecstatic

Is it bad that this may be the most exciting gaming news I’ve seen in recent memory? What started as rumors is now confirmed true, as Disney is releasing a bundle of its classic game titles – Aladdin and The Lion King.

The game will be called Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King and will include a bunch of different versions of the two classic games.

Disney’s Aladdin and The Lion King head to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

The collection will be coming to all major consoles with a physical release and the nostalgia is strong with this one. With your purchase, you’re not just getting one version of the game, but a whole bunch of versions, sure to appeal to (almost) everyone:

Disney’s Aladdin – Game Boy version (includes “Super Game Boy version”)

Disney’s Aladdin Final Cut

Disney’s Aladdin Trade Show Demo

The Lion King – SEGA Genesis version

The Lion King – Super Nintendo version

The Lion King – Game Boy version (also includes “Super Game Boy” version)

One version that is surprisingly missing from the press release, is the iconic Super Nintendo version of Aladdin, but it’s possible it could still be included once the final version release.

The Disney collection will release on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch October 29 for $29.99. You can preorder the game for PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch from Best Buy.

