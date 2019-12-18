This amplifier aims to bridge all of your entertainment devices together

We’re at a crossroads right now for content consumption. The industry is moving towards a digital-only model, but we’ve still got analog HiFi equipment that we’ve collected over the years. I mean, speakers and headphones become trusted friends, right? We need a way to bridge the older tech with the new way, and that way is the SoundHub.

The SoundHub is the amplifier we need in this age of everything going digital

The SoundHub lets you rejuvenate your old speakers, adding the ability to stream music, set up multi-room speakers, and more. That’s pretty sweet, from an amplifier that’s not much bigger than some desktop headphone amps.

Connect all your entertainment devices and services, like:

CD Players

Turn Tables

PC

Passive speakers and subwoofer

Headsets

R&M Bosk networked speakers

Smartphones

TVs via ARC

Set-top boxes

Streaming services

Physical connectors: HDMI, Optic, Aux, USB-DAC, USB-A, LAN

Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, Airplay, DLNA

There are only a few days left on the campaign to get a SoundHub for $189 or $300 for the bundle with the matched passive speakers, so head on over to Kickstarter to find out more.

Just know, crowdfunding is a weird place sometimes, and you might get delays on your backed items, or in some edge cases – not get them at all.

What do you think? Is the SoundHub something you’re interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

