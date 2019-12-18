Connect with us

This amplifier aims to bridge all of your entertainment devices together

A small, stylish amplifier with all the connectivity you could want.

soundhub on table
Image: Roth & Myers

We’re at a crossroads right now for content consumption. The industry is moving towards a digital-only model, but we’ve still got analog HiFi equipment that we’ve collected over the years. I mean, speakers and headphones become trusted friends, right? We need a way to bridge the older tech with the new way, and that way is the SoundHub.

It’s a stylish, small amplifier with all the connectivity you could want. Nifty

The SoundHub is the amplifier we need in this age of everything going digital

The SoundHub lets you rejuvenate your old speakers, adding the ability to stream music, set up multi-room speakers, and more. That’s pretty sweet, from an amplifier that’s not much bigger than some desktop headphone amps.

Connect all your entertainment devices and services, like:

  • CD Players
  • Turn Tables
  • PC
  • Passive speakers and subwoofer
  • Headsets
  • R&M Bosk networked speakers
  • Smartphones
  • TVs via ARC
  • Set-top boxes
  • Streaming services
  • Physical connectors: HDMI, Optic, Aux, USB-DAC, USB-A, LAN
  • Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, Airplay, DLNA

There are only a few days left on the campaign to get a SoundHub for $189 or $300 for the bundle with the matched passive speakers, so head on over to Kickstarter to find out more.

Just know, crowdfunding is a weird place sometimes, and you might get delays on your backed items, or in some edge cases – not get them at all.

What do you think? Is the SoundHub something you’re interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

