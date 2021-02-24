This browser extension blocks any website that uses services from Google, Amazon, and Facebook

If you are someone that uses the internet frequently, you are certainly aware that there are four names that go hand-in-hand with it. We’re talking about Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft.

These companies are synonymous with the internet, but do you actually realize how many websites utilize tools and services from these companies? A new browser extension, Big Tech Detective, hopes to shed some light on the subject.

Essentially, what this side-loaded Chrome and Firefox app does is alert users when a website requests information from one of the tech companies listed above. You can tweak the settings to either just alert you of this or literally block the website. But if you choose the block option, just know that most of your normal internet use will be completely hindered.

That’s because those four companies have a hand in countless websites. It’s not all nefarious, however. Many websites are hosted on Amazon Web Servers or Microsoft Azure and lots of websites use Google Fonts. Facebook logins also run rampant on many sites these days.

Really, the Big Tech Detective browser extension is less about actually blocking these companies (the app doesn’t prevent tracking or anything) and more about highlighting how these four companies are basically everywhere.

