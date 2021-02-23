Well, news is already coming back to Facebook users in Australia

After Facebook made the drastic decision to basically ban all news on its platform in Australia, it seems that the social giant and Australian government have come to new terms.

Outlined in an updated blog post regarding the issue, Facebook’s Managing Director for Facebook Australia & New Zealand, William Easton notes, “We’re pleased that we’ve been able to reach an agreement with the Australian government and appreciate the constructive discussions we’ve had with Treasurer Frydenberg and Minister Fletcher over the past week.”

The blog post notes that the Australian government has “agreed to a number of changes and guarantees” that address the company’s core concerns surrounding payments to news publishers for content featured on the social network.

Under the new amendments, Facebook will have an additional two months to make deals with news publishers. In a New York Times report regarding Facebook’s stance, it is noted that it’s possible that this deal aligns more with what Google has managed to do with news publishers in Australia – striking deals with minimal government intervention.

Easton notes that news will come back to Australian Facebook users in “the coming days.”

