This mini PC is a powerhouse – get it at a rare $180 discount

We’ve previously shared a few deals from the folks at GEEKOM. They make great mini PCs, and lately, they keep getting better.

And while most deals we featured focused on a selection of their best, they’ve held iT11 i7 close to their chest.

Well, we finally got them to crack.

Originally priced at $779.99, you can now grab the iT11 i7 for a jaw-dropping $599.99, saving you a whopping $180 in the process.

You can get this special price on Amazon from March 13 through March 19. And trust us, this is one deal you don’t want to miss.

Ready to discover what this little beast of a mini PC has up its sleeves? Well, let’s get right to it.

So, what exactly are you getting with the Geekom iT11 i7?

For starters, it comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7-11390H processor. Plus, it runs on Windows 11 Pro system, which is pre-installed and ready to go straight out of the box.

But the real star of the show here is the graphics capabilities.

Thanks to the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, this mini PC can display stunning 4K UHD resolution, with support for up to 8K UHD resolution, sure to make your games and other media look absolutely incredible.

And with the option for multi-monitor setups, you can keep your work and your gameplay separate without missing a beat.

Did we mention the insane Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity that comes standard with this mini PC?

Yup, say goodbye to slow downloads and laggy connections and hello to lightning-fast speed that’ll make your head spin.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the iT11 i7 also boasts a massive 32GB of memory that can be extended up to 64GB and a 1TB SSD; there’s even a free 2.5-inch hard drive bay you can use for an additional SSD as a backup.

With its compact size, the GEEOKOM mini PC can easily fit into a backpack or suitcase, so you can take it anywhere.

You can bring this thing anywhere, whether traveling for work, going on vacation, or just heading to a friend’s house for a gaming session.

Now, if you’re still here reading this: Considering everything you read above, its usual $779 sticker price doesn’t sound all that bad, right?

But guess what – you don’t have to pay the full price. Get the discount now, or wait until it goes back up – It’s your choice.

Just remember that the $180 discount is only valid from March 13 through March 19. Seriously, don’t miss out on this – we went to hell and back to make this happen. Take advantage of it while you can – you won’t regret it.

GEEKOM Mini IT11 Mini PC 4.5 $779.99 $729.99 From March 13 through the 19th, get the GEEKOM iT11 Mini PC at an incredible $180 discount. What typically costs you $729.99 is now $599.99. It might seem like a high upfront cost, but you're saving a TON compared to other PCs. Why You'll Like It: Its compact size means you'll save tons of desk real estate.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed

32GB of memory with the option to expand to 64GB

Supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 out of the box

Intel Xe graphics supporting 4K and 8K UHD, with multimonitor support. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

