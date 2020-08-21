This wild iPhone hack turns your phone into a blank canvas for everyone but you

I don’t know exactly what I just watched, but I know I absolutely love it. Someone removed the polarization filter from an iPhone and then used that same filter and slapped it on a pair of glasses. The end result is a phone that’s invisible to the rest of the world unless you are wearing glasses that have a polarization filter.

Not much is known about this video. I’ve looked everywhere for some answers, but my search yielded zero results other than some Reddit posts. So don’t ask me who filmed it, what the process entails, or how you can do this yourself. Just watch the video below and figure it out on your own.

Here’s what I do know: this is some truly secret agent shit. I think I’ve seen something like this in a 007 movie, but I honestly can’t remember.

The possibilities with this are endless. Want to watch porn on the train? Well, here you go. Afraid of entering your password in a crowded area? This has you covered. Need to text someone on the sneak? Easy-peasy. These are great use-cases and all, but mainly, you can watch porn in public, that’s the main takeaway. Just whatever you do, don’t lose your glasses or else you’re fucked, just like the people in the porn.

I know I shouldn’t have to say this, but it’s probably worth noting not to try this at home. If you don’t know what you’re doing, it’s probably best you just watch the video and move on with your day.

