Top 5 places to hide a Wyze camera on your property

Want to hide your Wyze Cam but not sure where to start? We’ve scoured the internet for some creative ways to do just that.

See, while most security cameras are used as a visual deterrent, sometimes you want a stealthy camera so that it has more chance of catching a security issue.

If would-be thieves decide to side-step the visible cameras, placing a hidden one in the places not covered by the obvious cameras will catch them in the act.

Just make sure that putting a hidden camera on your property is legal in the state you live in. We wouldn’t want to get anyone in trouble.

Here are some great inspirations from Wyze cam users

Here are the top 5 hiding spots or camouflage options for Wyze Cameras as tried and tested by the community.

Inside a birdhouse

For outdoor use, you can place battery-powered Wyze cams inside a birdhouse, but be sure the hole is the right size for the camera lens.

If you’re up to running wiring, you can also use wired Wyze cams in the same manner, but you’ll want to hide the cables; otherwise, your camouflage efforts will be spoiled.

Inside a fake object like a plant or book

You can place the Wyze camera inside a fake plant housing (or fake rock, pot, or book). This works best for indoor cameras.

When choosing a plant disguise for your Wyze cams, make sure:

It won’t cover any of the primary functions or lenses of the camera.

Offers a proper fit for your specific Wyze cam.

Blends inconspicuously with your interior decor.

Also, you might want to turn off the infrared LEDs; otherwise, the red light when recording will give it away.

Mount it on a window

Wyze sells this amazing window mount that allows you to attach your Wyze cam to a glass surface. If appropriately installed (preferably at the corner of a front-facing window), it gives you a clear, expansive view of the outside.

You can multiply the discreet factor if you have curtains or blinds that can partially obscure the camera while allowing it to see through the window.

Decorate your Wyze camera to hide it in plain sight

Put your Wyze cams inside paper gift boxes, or make whimsical character sleeves to fit them inside.

It adds a playful, decorative element to the technology, yet your Wyze cams would be hidden in plain sight.

Vinyl wrap or permanently paint the camera

These are viable methods to conceal your Wyze cams, allowing it to blend into its environment more seamlessly. The painting/wrapping works best for indoor cameras, whereas skins are better for outdoor cams.

Perhaps this could be a camo pattern for exterior cameras or a Rubik Cube or similar box toy for a camera used indoors.

As you design your unique hiding spot or pick a suitable camouflage for the Wyze Cam, make sure

Please turn off the infrared and status lights through the Wyze app. Position your Wyze cams at a vantage point where they can still see the surrounding area. The camera remains functional (lens and microphones are unobstructed).

Hiding a Wyze camera as a backup recording device is worth it

Keeping at least some visible security cameras as a visual deterrent is wise, as is having a backup to catch the things the other cameras won’t.

That’s why you would want to camouflage a security camera in the first place and also to stop it from being stolen.

But again, please check your local laws before hiding a Wyze camera for discreet recording.

