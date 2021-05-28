Twitter Blue, Twitter’s paid subscription model, is officially coming soon

It has been rumored for a while now that Twitter was working on a paid subscription service for the platform. Now, a recent update to the social media app’s Apple App Store listing confirms that the company is moving forward with a $2.99 subscription service.

The possibility of a subscription service, called Twitter Blue, was initially discovered by popular app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. A couple of weeks ago, Wong began posting screenshots of the new potential subscription service to her own profile. In those screenshots, we can clearly see a $2.99 subscription model for Twitter that would include various features.

In Wong’s screenshots, we see potential features that would be part of a Twitter Blue subscription. Included in these features is the ability to undo tweets as well as building collections. Collections will let you save and store your favorite tweets for easier access in the future.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store



For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅



Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons



Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Wong has now confirmed that Twitter Blue is a real service. She has become the service’s first paying customer for testing purposes, and she confirms a couple of other features. In addition to collections and the “undo tweet” feature, Twitter Blue also comes with color theme and custom app icon options.

The service is not yet available to the public. However, the updated app store listing combined with the research and confirmation from Wong all but confirm that Twitter Blue will be coming fairly soon.

While we haven’t heard any official word from the social media giant yet on a release date, it definitely looks like the company will be moving forward with Twitter Blue pretty soon.

