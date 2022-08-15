Uber discontinues free rewards program after four years

Starting on November 1, 2022, Uber will be officially discontinuing its free Uber Rewards loyalty program. This was made known through a post on its support page.

According to the ride-hailing company, users have until the end of August to earn points and up to midnight on October 31st to redeem or lose all accrued points.

The soon-to-be-rested Uber Rewards program was first launched in 2018. It is similar to a frequent flyer program that lets you earn points for every Uber or Uber Eats transaction you complete. The points can then be applied towards future transactions.

Exit Uber Rewards, enter Uber One

Uber started alerting Uber Rewards subscribers of the changes in an email. In the email, it is noted that users can earn points until the end of August and can spend points until the end of October.

On its site it states that “Nothing is replacing Uber Rewards. However, we’ve built out a great membership program called Uber One.”

Uber One takes some of what the old Rewards program offered, while adding additional functionality.

Some of Uber One’s perks include:

Unlimited $0 delivery fee on qualifying Uber Eats orders

5% off qualifying orders

Priority access to top-rated drivers on Uber

Marriot Bonvoy points on qualifying rides and Uber Eats orders

Uber is also offering its existing Rewards members a free one-month trial of Uber One. You can also try Uber One for free, thereafter, it costs $9.99 per month and subscriptions will auto-renew.

Although Uber Rewards members on the Diamond Plan will still continue to receive phone support, all other benefits will be discontinued after October 31st.

