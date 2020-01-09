URGONight is here to retrain your brain for better sleep

You’re not getting enough. I’m not getting enough. He’s not getting enough, and she’s not getting enough either. What am I talking about? Sleep, of course, with some 70 million Americans suffering from chronic insomnia.

Wouldn’t it be just groovy if you could retrain your brain to sleep better? Well, at CES 2020, URGONight might just have the answer for you.

See, it’s all about neurofeedback loops. Put on their helmet, play some games on an app, and the system teaches you how to control the brain waves that impact sleep the most. Whoa.

URGONight might just give you the best night of sleep of your life

Sure, you can track your sleep patterns with any number of wearables, but can those retrain your brain? The URGONight system is different, using a neurofeedback loop between a headset monitoring your brainwaves with an EEG and some guided games to play. Wait, you can fix your brain’s shitty sleep patterns through gaming? Sign me up!

Use it for 20 minutes a day, three times a week, to retrain your brain waves for better sleep

The games inside the app are things like drawing relaxing patterns, with a virtual coach guiding you through so you can improve your score

10 to 15 sessions are needed before you’ll notice any progress, with 40 sessions needed for sustainable change (at least, according to URGONight)

The Headband and App works with both Android and iOS

The URGONight system will be available in June, with a price tag of around $500. Then again, what price can you put on a well-rested night of sleep? For many, that’d be priceless.

What do you think? Is this something you’d be interested in trying out? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: