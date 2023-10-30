Connect with us

X (Twitter) starts rolling out voice and video-calling feature on iOS

Another feature on the road to make X the “everything app”
X logo
X (formerly Twitter) logo

A few months ago, Twitter/X announced its plans to introduce audio and video calling features to the platform, which is part of its ambitious plan to turn the platform into a “Super App.” 

The social media platform is now rolling out the said audio and video calling feature. However, the new function is only available on the iOS platform and available through the latest update to the X app on the APP Store

While the new voice and video calling function isn’t available on the Android platform, the details are available on the company’s how-to page for the feature, indicating that it will soon arrive. 

How does the new voice and video calling function on X?

The new feature enables users to execute and receive audio and video calls using the X app, which is also built into the Direct Messages, similar to what we have seen on WhatsApp and even on Instagram.

In addition, you can see the incoming calls on X like regular calls, all due to the integration with iOS CallKit API. 

Now, you may be wondering if this function will open doors to some unwanted stuff, like getting calls from strangers or being forced to interact with them. 

Well, X has thought of everything. The app can control from whom you want to receive calls. However, you can turn it off completely if you want. 

However, if you do not like the idea, the app also lets you turn off the feature – getting calls from strangers wouldn’t be nice.

Disable voice and video calling on iOS

This image is providing information about the settings and features of an online platform, allowing users to manage their privacy and safety, direct messages, notifications, and more.
Source: 9to5Mac

The new Twitter/X voice and video calling is already available on the iOS platform, and here are the steps to disable it if you don’t like the feature. 

  1. Launch the X app on your iPhone. 
  2. Tap your profile picture at the top.
  3. Head to Settings and Privacy
  4. Select the Privacy and Safety menu. 
  5. Navigate to the Direct Messages option.
  6. Change the audio and video calling options however you want.

On the Twitter/X app on iOS, you can also choose to receive calls only from the people in your Address book, accounts you follow, or only verified users.

However, if you do not agree with selective choices and want to turn it off completely – simply disable the Enable audio and video calling toggle.

Disable voice and video calling on Android

This image is showing how to enable audio and video calling in a messaging app, and how to choose who to allow calls from.
Source: 9to5Google

While the voice and video calling feature isn’t available on the Android platform, it is on its way, and you can also disable this function on the Android platform easily from the Direct Messages (DM) settings. 

  1. Launch the Twitter/X app on your Android device. 
  2. Head to the DM settings. 
  3. Tap the Settings Cog in the top right corner.
  4. Tap Enable audio and video calling option and toggle it off.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Related Topics
