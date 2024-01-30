Leak reveals Sony Xperia 1 VI camera specs and a MWC launch

Back in September, it was widely speculated that Sony would introduce its next flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, more or less a month after Samsung’s Galaxy S24 reveal.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series on January 17th. We are also closing in on the one-month deadline pretty fast, and it appears the speculation was right. According to a recent leak, Sony is indeed getting ready to unveil its next-generation Xperia handsets.

The leaked info and the promotional materials come from an X/Twitter user @INSIDERSONY, who has also discussed the Sony Xperia 1 VI’s cameras and launch date.

Sony Xperia 1 VI camera details

Image: X/Twitter@INSIDERSONY

According to the leaker, the Xperia 1 VI will feature the usual triple camera array on its back, but all of them will be 48MP Exmor T sensors.

In contrast, the Xperia 1 V also featured a triple camera array, but only the primary shooter was a 48MP Exmor T sensor, while the rest were 12MP sensors.

The leak also went into a bit more detail about each Xperia 1 VI sensor.

One of the three Exmor T measures 1/1.4-inch with a 1.12 μm pixel size and an aperture of f/1.4. It also features a full-pixel dual-PD autofocus and has 2X optical zoom capabilities.

The second Exmor T sensor is for the ultrawide angle camera that measures 1/2.7 inches with a 0.6μm pixel size and sports Sony’s 2×2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) technology for enhanced sensitivity, capture resolution, dynamic range, and speed.

Lastly, the third Exmor T sensor is the same size as the sensor for the ultrawide camera, but it is a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and 6x sensor crop zoom.

Sony Xperia 1 VI launch date

Image: X/Twitter@INSIDERSONY

Lastly, the leaker @INSIDERSONY has also shared a poster on the associated X/Twitter account, indicating the Sony Xperia 1 Vi will be introduced on February 26th at MWC 2024 in Barcelona.

Another interesting titbit comes from a month-old Weibo post that suggested this year’s Xperia handset will be the last from the company under the “Xperia” name.

Apparently, Sony will change the name in 2025 and introduce a new design.

Starting from scratch will be a good idea for Sony. However, we are not really sure about the validity of the leak.

