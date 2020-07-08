You can now pin up to 3 comments on your Instagram posts – here’s how to do it

Instagram just released a killer new feature for the app that lets you pin up to three comments at the top of each post’s comment section. That means your favorite fans can get a little bit more appreciation for their efforts, and you can always see those comments that made you smile.

Use it for spreading positivity, spotlighting humor, or whatever else you can think of. Instagram wants you to use it for highlighting positivity, but feel free to use it for your own needs.

Now the comment section is no longer fully at the tender mercy of the Instagram algorithm, and you can control at least part of the conversation.

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌 That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020

Here’s how to use the new Instagram feature

Okay, first things first, head on over to your Instagram page and look for worthy comments on your posts.

Swipe left on the comment to open up a menu with four options You’ll want to tap on the Pin icon here. The other three options (from left to right) are, Reply, Report, and Trash. Don’t fat-finger any of these three The first time you tap the Pin icon, you’ll get a short explainer pop-up that asks to you use the pinning function to “highlight positivity.” We’re not going to tell you how to use your account, feel free to pin bad takes so your community can self-police 😉 Once you’ve hit the Pin Comment button, your favorite fan comments will always be at the top of the pile, no matter how many people comment on your posts Just remember that you can only pin three comments per post, and the person whose comment you pinned will get a notification so they know they’re appreciated

Now you know how to use Instagram’s new comment pinning system. Honestly, we don’t really see why it took this long to implement, but we’re glad it’s there.

What do you think? Plan on using the new feature on Instagram? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: