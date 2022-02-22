Facebook is down for people everywhere right now (updated)

If you’re trying to access your Facebook newsfeed and keep getting slapped with a “Something went wrong” error, don’t worry; it’s not just you – Facebook is down for a bunch of users right now.

Reports of the service being down started popping up around 5:08 PM EST, according to DownDetector. At the time of writing this, roughly 4,000 incidents have been reported on the outage monitoring website.

Facebook’s status page, however, shows the service is up and running with no known issues.

When trying to access my personal Facebook profile via a desktop browser, I’m met with this error message: “Something went wrong. This may be because of a technical error that we’re working to get fixed. Try reloading this page. Reload Page.”

You can see what the error message looks like below:

The outage seems to be only affecting desktop users trying to access their newsfeed. When loading up the mobile app, everything loads fine for me. However, a quick Twitter search shows the service is down for many users.

Is it me or is #Facebook down? — Alan “01010111 01010100 01000110” Martinez (@akmartinez1) February 22, 2022

Facebook down or just me? — ⚖*The X Files☀️👽 🐘🦏🐬🦜🦈🐳🦮🦍🍋🌶🥑🩰☕🍷🎨🎷 (@Cranmer3483) February 22, 2022

Not sure if it is just me but Facebook seems to be down. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — JenJen (@navgirl125) February 22, 2022

Facebook down again — mystic sunrise (@mysticsunrise11) February 22, 2022

The outage only seems to be affecting Facebook. Instagram and Whatsapp seem to be working fine without any incidents of the services being down, according to DownDetector.

Unfortunately, there’s no official word from Meta, Facebook’s parent company, confirming the outage. So if we hear any new developments, we’ll be sure to update this post.

UPDATE 2/22/2022 6:12 PM ET: Facebook seems to be slowly coming back online. The number of outage reports on DownDetector has declined significantly, indicating things are starting to return to normal.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information is available.

