Can you see who looks at your Facebook profile?

Whenever you’re scrolling through Facebook, do you ever think about who is looking at your profile? We can get a decent idea of some of the people who see our posts through likes and comments, but what about people who just browse through your profile without liking or commenting?

By now, I’m sure we’ve all seen those third-party apps or websites that say they can tell you who’s looking at your profile. While most of these apps and websites are obviously pretty sketchy, it can lead you to wonder whether or not it’s possible to track the people that have been visiting your Facebook profile.

It doesn’t seem too crazy that it could be possible. Facebook has become notorious for tracking as much of its users’ browsing activity as possible, so why wouldn’t it be possible for a third-party app to track users who click on your profile? So, is it possible?

Can you really see who looks at your Facebook profile?

Short answer: No

Unfortunately, there’s no way to see who has been visiting your Facebook profile. While there are many apps and websites that claim they do this, Facebook has said that there is no way to check who viewed your profile:

No, Facebook doesn’t let people track who views their profile. Third-party apps also can’t provide this functionality. If you come across an app that claims to offer this ability, please report the app.

Even though the social giant collects and stores all kinds of data regarding users’ social media browsing, the company does not allow for any third party to use that information for tracking purposes.

This data is only used for the company’s own advertising platform, and giving third-party access to that data would be a huge privacy risk for everyone on the platform.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: