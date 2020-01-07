Acer and Viewsonic are both releasing 55″ gaming monitors

At CES 2020, it appears that bigger is always better when it comes to screen sizes. Samsung might hold the title of biggest screen with its 292-inch “The Wall,” but that’s not really suited for gaming. It seems that 55-inches is the magic number for the new monstrous gaming monitors, with both Acer and Viewsonic adding 4K OLED panels to their range this year.

Oh, and as they’re monitors, not TVs, they come with all the additional tech you’d expect like Adaptive Sync and RGB accent lighting.

Both Acer and Viewsonic have just announced 55-inch gaming monitors

It seems that bigger is better, so what better to game on than a 55-inch monitor? Yes, I said monitor, not TV. That means things like variable refresh rate compatibility, higher display rates, and price tags to match.

Acer’s CG552K has a 4K OLED panel with Adaptive Sync and HDMI VRR (variable refresh rate) compatibility, Nvidia G-Sync and comes with a $2,999 sticker shock when available

has a 4K OLED panel with Adaptive Sync and HDMI VRR (variable refresh rate) compatibility, Nvidia G-Sync and comes with a $2,999 sticker shock when available Viewsonic’s ELITE XG550 has a 4K, 100Hz OLED panel with a 0.5ms Gray-to-Gray response rate, 99% DCI-P3 color coverage and RGB accent lighting. It’s also got AMD’s new FreeSync Premium Pro, which is a rebranded version of FreeSync 2 HDR. No price details yet, just a Q4 2020 launch window

These join the 55-inch monster Alienware released in October of last year. They all seem to be using the same OLED panel, but we’ll have to wait until the upcoming ones release to confirm that. Is 2020 the year that couch gaming gets the displays we deserve?

What do you think? Interested in either of these giant monitors? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: