Amazon is running a buy 2 get 1 free sale on Switch games

If you’re looking to boost your Nintendo Switch game library up a little bit, now’s as good a time as ever. Amazon is running a huge buy two get one free sale on tons of items. The sale includes a bunch of Nintendo Switch games.

And we’re looking at some pretty exciting titles. Included in the sale are plenty of fan favorites like Life is Strange: True Colors and Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville. There are also a few Nintendo classics, like Super Mario Odyssey and Rune Factory 5.

There are plenty of additional games that you can snag as part of this deal, as well. You’ll definitely be able to find a handful (or more!) of games you’ve been wanting.

All you have to do is head to this page and search through the Nintendo Switch games. Add 3 different games from the list into your cart, and the deal will be applied automatically.

NOTE: This sale applies to other products on Amazon including video games from other consoles, books, toys, movies, and more. If you want to look for Nintendo Switch games specifically, you can search “Nintendo Switch” in the search bar of that page.

This is a deal that you won’t want to miss if you’re a Nintendo Switch gamer. Three games for the price of two is a great deal, and we could always use a few extra games to play.

