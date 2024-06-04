ASUS has finally unveiled the next ROG Ally, dubbed the ROG Ally X, as promised on June 2, 2024.

Although the ROG Ally X is the new version of ASUS’s famed handheld PC, it is not exactly the second generation but a mid-generation refresh.

The upcoming ROG Ally X is a Windows 11 gaming handheld like its predecessor. But there are a few differences worth noting.

As promised, the battery capacity has doubled and features more RAM and storage than the original.

There are also a few other changes, but most importantly, the new ROG Ally X sells for $799, which is $100 more than the top-speced ROG Ally with an AMD Z1 Extreme processor. Pre-orders are currently open.

Besides upgraded hardware, ROG Ally X features improved thermals

Image: ASUS ROG

Right off the bat, the display and the processor on the ROG Ally X remain unchanged.

It features the same 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 touchscreen and the AMD Z1 Extreme processor as the original.

However, there’s no need to worry. The AMD Z1 Extreme processor is still the best gaming handheld processor. While the 7-inch FHD screen doesn’t reach the accuracy level of an OLED screen, it is still very good.

ASUS ROG Ally (2023) ASUS ROG Ally X (2024) Display 7-inch FHD, (1920 x 1080), 120Hz, 16:9 IPS-level touchscreen, 500nits, 100% of sRGB 7-inch FHD, (1920 x 1080), 120Hz, 16:9 IPS-level touchscreen, 500nits, 100% of sRGB Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme/AMD Ryzen Z1 AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Storage Up to 512GB PCle 4.0 SSD, micro SD slot UHS-II Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe SSD Memory 16GB LPDDR5-6400 24GB LPDDR5-7500 Battery 40Whr 80Whr OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Dimensions 11.0 x 4.4 x 0.5 inches (279.9 x 111.8 x 12.7mm) 11.0 x 4.4 x 0.97 inches (279.9 x 111.0 x 24.6 mm) Weight 1.34 lbs (608g) 1.49 lbs (675g) Price $599/$699 $799

On the other hand, there are some small variations in other areas. For instance, the ROG Ally X comes with an 80 Whr battery, whereas the original had a 40Whr battery.

This could potentially double the battery life for the ROG Ally X, although we can’t confirm this until tests are conducted.

The addition of 24GB of RAM is a welcome upgrade, considering the original offered only 16GB. Meanwhile, the internal storage now goes up to 1TB, providing more space for your favorite games.

ASUS states that the ROG Ally X utilizes an upgraded thermal design, featuring fans that push 24% more air through the third vent.

This results in the panel staying up to 6°C cooler to the touch, potentially enhancing the system’s overall efficiency.

ASUS ROG Ally X also comes with some minor yet notable design changes

Image: KnowTechie

Not all the updates in the ROG Ally X are limited to hardware; ASUS has also made some careful design adjustments, so subtle that you’ll only spot them in a side-by-side comparison.

So, let’s start with the two biggest changes. First, ASUS has opted to remove the XG Mobile connection for its ASUS ROG eGPU and replace it with a second USB-C port.

This allows you to connect an accessory to one port while using the other for charging the Ally X. Secondly, ASUS has relocated the microSD card reader, headphone jack, and volume buttons.

Image: KnowTechie

Previous user feedback highlighted concerns about the ROG Ally’s microSD card reader potentially overheating. While ASUS hasn’t officially addressed this issue, they’ve opted to relocate the reader to address this potential problem.

If you were hoping for Hall Effect joysticks, you might be disappointed as they remain unchanged. However, ASUS claims these joysticks are now more durable, boasting a 5 million cycle lifespan.

Furthermore, the D-Pad has been enhanced to provide more precise 8-direction input for intense gaming sessions.

Overall, the ROG Ally X looks like a decent upgrade over the original gaming handheld.

So, if you want a new gaming handheld, this is a great time to pre-order ASUS’s new ROG Ally X, although you will find the original ROG Ally at a lower price, considering it was launched about a year ago.

What are your thoughts on ASUS’s new ROG ALLY X handheld? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news