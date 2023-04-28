Asus ROG Ally is highly rumored to cost $700

More information is leaking for those following the new Steam Deck killer, the Asus ROG Ally. This time, the leak comes from the only store known to eventually sell the product: Best Buy.

Best Buy unofficially belched out a $699.99 list price in a leaked listing that was quickly taken down. The listing wasn’t for the base Z1 model but for the Z1 Extreme. It seems that reports from The Verge are also confirming this.

Best Buy product page leaked the price of the Asus ROG Ally. It will be priced at $699 dollars for the 16GB/512GB variant. pic.twitter.com/CbfERTkGT4 — Khumail Thakur (@wickedkhumz) April 27, 2023

The base Steam Deck model comes at a comfortable $399, offering only 64GB eMMC memory. Their mid model is $529 and offers 256GB as an NVMe SSD.

But, their crème de la crème 512GB NVMe SSD model sits at $649. The highest model comes with an “exclusive” carrying case, even though the other models also come with carrying cases.

Those who take the extra plunge also get an exclusive virtual keyboard theme for your Steam Deck .

A ROG Ally leak for you, a ROG Ally leak for me

The Best Buy leak also shows a bunch of the specs for that specific ROG Ally in the title of the product—this lines up with previous leaks and rumors.

For $700, you get a lot. Let’s break it down since the listing has it jumbled up.

7″ FHD 120Hz Handheld

AMD Z1 Extreme

16GB LPDDR5

AMD Radeon Navi3 Graphics

512GB NVMe M.2 SSD

White

That means you’re getting a full Windows PC for the on-the-go, plus full gaming capabilities, for only $50 more than your best Steam Deck.

While you won’t get an exclusive carrying case with the ROG Ally, the specs do sound pretty sexy for the price. While the only color they’ve shown off is white, it looks clean, too.

The report from The Verge mentions that the ROG Ally will charge from entirely dead to 50% in around 30 minutes using its pack-in charger.

The biggest concern that everyone has at this point is if the internal fans can handle such a powerful processor and battery life. If this turns into a classic Sega Game Gear situation, this thing could be dead in the water.

For context, the Sega Game Gear was a full-color handheld system meant to compete with the Nintendo Game Boy. Unfortunately, after only three to five hours, the system needed six AA batteries and ate them like nothing.

So, this is, of course, all “unconfirmed.” Since there’s no official confirmation, it’s all still a rumor. So, take it all with a grain of salt, handed to you by the people who mined it from the salt mine. We’ll learn all the official details on May 11th.

