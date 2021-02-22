If you don’t mind the bugs and glitches, Cyberpunk 2077 is down to just $30 right now at Best Buy for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. To make the deal even sweeter, you’ll even get a free SteelBook case along with your purchase too.

Now, fair warning: This game has its problems. While some players are praising the game, others expected more, but one thing that’s almost universal across players’ experiences is the bugs found in the game. While some are minor and even amusing, others have completely ruined the game for players.

The good news is the game’s developer is working on fixes. So if you spend $30 now, you’ll get a complete game in the near future. Not to mention, a free upgrade to the next-gen version of the game. Click the button below for more info.

