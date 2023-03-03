Best Buy is hosting a killer 3-day sale on Apple products

If you’re ready to throw some cash down on some much-needed upgrades, well, strap in because we’ve got some juicy deals to share.

Best Buy currently has a massive 3-day Apple sale on almost every Apple product, and we mean everything.

There are iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods; you name it – they’ve got it all on sale, and the discounts are absolutely bananas.

Best Buy's Apple 3-Day Sales Event The sale is live now through Sunday night. So, if you're eyeing that sweet laptop upgrade, craving a fresh pair of headphones, or any other Apple product, act now sooner than later. The clock is ticking, and your chance to save is now.

The sale kicked off today and runs through Sunday night. And while there’s a bunch of Apple gear up for grabs, remember that many of these are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In other words, don’t expect to see the best deals lingering around Sunday night because many of these will sell out fast.

With deals as hot as these, it’s hard to say how long they’ll last. However, if history is any indication, you’ll want to act fast to avoid missing out on these discounts.

🧑‍💻 Here are some of our favorite deals 👩‍💻

$200 Off M1 MacBook Air 13.3" Usually sold at $999.99, get it now for an incredible $799.99. That's $200 in savings.

$80 Off Apple TV 4K Usually sold at $179, Best Buy is slinging these out at under $100 a pop. That's an insane offer.



$50 OFF AirPods Max The AirPods Max usually sells for $500, but this sale drops them to $450. Sure, it's not the biggest discount, but hey, it's currently better than what Apple is offering.



🕐 The clock is ticking on Best Buy’s Apple sale

The list above is a small taste of what Best Buy is offering. For the complete list, head to Best Buy’s page and take a gander. It’s definitely worth poking around and seeing if there’s something you’re in need of.

Again, the sale is live now through Sunday night.

So, if you’re eyeing that laptop upgrade, craving a fresh pair of headphones, or any other Apple product, act sooner than later. The clock is ticking, and your chance to save is now.

Best Buy's Apple 3-Day Sales Event Seriously, you don't want to miss out on this. There are iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods; you name it - they've got it all on sale, and the discounts are absolutely bananas.

