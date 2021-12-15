Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns in December

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for December.

Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in December:

SPINN CP.02

Anyone who’s used a DSLR or mirrorless camera knows the pain normal strap systems bring. For a start, they’re balanced on the top edge, which isn’t where the weight moves to when hung. SPINN fixes that by moving the strap mounts to the bottom edge; while adding an arca-swiss quick-release mount, that doesn’t block your battery door.

Revopoint POP 2

Want to scan real things into your computer, so you can 3D print them, turn them into 3d assets, or literally anything you can think of? Revopoint’s POP 2 has you covered. The best thing? It brings 0.1mm accuracy to a consumer price point, so the only limits are your creativity. Use it on a tabletop for small items, or handheld to capture larger things. Either way, you’ll get an accurate color scan that you can use.

Eilik – A little companion bot

Want a little AI companion to keep on your desk for when you’re procrastinating at work? Of course you do, and Eilik is ready to fill that want. He’s covered in touch sensors to respond to tickles or rubs, sensitive to vibrations, and afraid when you pick him up. Basically, he’s a robotic hamster that you don’t have to feed or clean, which is great. Oh, and he’s full of interactivity, useful functions, and loves to dance!

HUENIT – AI camera & modular robot arm

Huenit takes the modular robot arm to the next level, with a bevy of tools depending on what you need it for. Slap on the high-powered laser module for some engraving or cutting of thin materials. Put the 3D printer head on to bring your ideas to life. Use the suction tool to stack things or move them around your desk. It’s got a pen holder so it can sketch for you; and a user-customizable module that can hold your phone, stir your sauce, and more. Huenit can even do auto-tool changing. Oh, and an AI camera module that can do image or voice recognition, and a whole bunch of AI tasks.

BP Doctor MED

Want to check your blood pressure, whenever, wherever you are, without carrying around a bulky cuff? Strap YHE’s medical-grade blood pressure smartwatch to your wrist. It’s got 24/7 BP fluctuation monitoring, sleep analysis, health insights, and more, with 7-day battery life. Add notifications, call alerts, and all the other things you expect from a smartwatch, and you’ve got a powerful health monitor, right on your wrist.

Van der Waals – speaker with 9 inch ferromagnetic equalizer

Remember spending all your time watching the audio visualizations in Winamp? No? Just me? Ohhh, but you’ll love this Bluetooth speaker from Van der Waals. It uses ferrofluid to visualize your music, so the amorphous blob bops along to your jams. Two 15W tweeters and two 15W mid-bass speakers combine with a passive bass radiator to really pump out sound, and you’re gonna find yourself staring at that blob all the damn time.

JIRENO CUBE4

This portable “movie theater in a box” throws up a 1080p image wherever you are, with up to 500 ANSI Lumens, and inbuilt sound. It’s completely sealed so it can’t accumulate dust behind the lens, eliminating those annoying spots in your projected image. It supports HDR10+, decodes 4K streams into the 1080p projected image, and has the all-important autofocus.

Every Breathe clouds maker

It’s winter again, which means dry air, and dry everything else. Add some humidity back to your home with this cute little humidifier that creates interesting mini-clouds with every puff. Or you could just set it to make fog; as if it’s a misty morning on the hills. Your choice, your breath.

ROIDMI EVA

Robovacs are great, but you still have to manually clean the dust bin out, right? Fix that with the EVA, which combines a powerful robovac and mop, with a self-emptying base unit. It only needs emptying every 60 days, so that’s more time for you to do, well, whatever you want to. With 3200Pa suction and 12N pressurized mopping, let EVA take care of all the hard work.

TickrMeter

Want to keep track of your meme stonks? How about your favorite shitcoins, erm we mean cryptocurrency? TickrMeter uses an e-paper screen to show you your favorite stock ticker, all day, every day. It’s even got a green light to show gains, and a red light to show losses. Oh, and you can get it to cycle through up to 10 tickers if you prefer, or have it show random bullshit “inspirational” quotes. Stonks.

Nebulyft

Look, we’ve all been stuck inside for ages now and the salon is probably not a very safe place to be. Bring the salon home with one of these handheld anti-aging devices, that use RF energy and microcurrent to stimulate your skin to create natural collagen. That means tighter, firmer skin, and more time for smiling.

There you have it! Our favorite crowdfunding campaigns available in December 2021.

