The best crowdfunding campaigns to check out in November 2021

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for November.

Check out these 10 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in November:

Tuck Bike

Foldable bikes are great for commuters or as a way to stow in your trunk in case you decide to bike around, but they’re limited in how small they could fold because of their wheels. The usual solution is to use smaller wheels than normal bikes, but that makes for a suboptimal ride. The Tuck Bike fixes that by reinventing the wheel, making them fold in three sections. Those sections are made possible by Gecko‘s closed-cell rubber tires, which are even strong enough for aggressive jumps. That’s pretty darn cool.

Audeze Filter

Anyone who’s been on a call in a conference room has had to suffer poor audio quality, usually because the conferencing equipment isn’t great. What if you added Audeze’s award-winning planar magnetic technology to a conferencing speakerphone? Wouldn’t that sound great? What if the next thing you added was beamforming microphones that can be optimized for single-user or groups? Oh, maybe some noise-canceling? That’s Audeze’s new device, Filter, which is battery-powered with 15 hours of use per charge.

xTool M1 – Mini but Powerful Hybrid Laser & Blade Cutter

This maker-orientated campaign meshes a laser and a blade cutter into one machine, so you can create a huge number of things without needing more than one machine. Think of it as a Cricut with a laser, and you’re not far off. It can blade-cut leather, vinyl, paper, fabric, or iron-on transfers, or you can laser etch glass, metal, ceramics or shale, and cut through wood. It’s got two laser diodes at 5W focused at the same spot, essentially giving you 10W of cutting power in a tiny footprint. It also has a 16MP ultra-wide HD camera to enable image extraction from products to reproduce, and a whole bunch more.

High Six – the most compact 6in1 charging cable

Having to carry charging cables for all your tech is a pain, with even the best efforts leading to a tangled mess in your bag. Simplify that to a keychain, with High Six. It’s got a USB-C to USB-C foldable cable that slots inside a stainless steel shell (with a handy bottle opener!) to stay safe. That cable is rated to 60W power delivery (or 2.4A max if using an adapter), or 480Mb/s data transfer. You can then slot on adapters for USB-A, Lightning, or Micro-USB, which make you able to charge almost any device you own. Never be found without a charging cable ever again!

Dum Audio

Trying to build out a home stereo system can be confusing, so Dum Audio wants to take away all the guesswork from the equation. Their range has an integrated amplifier, turntable, speakers, and a subwoofer, all impeccably clad in metal and wood, and all priced at $499 for early-bird pricing (with an eventual $749 price when they hit the market). The amp has 100W RMS per channel and has 2 x RCA, 3.5mm, and Bluetooth as inputs. The subwoofer is 200W RMS with a custom 10″ driver and can be front- or down-firing, the speakers are 100W RMS with a 7″ aluminum cone woofer and 1″ silk tweeter, and the record player has a custom aluminum tonearm and a built-in bypassable phono pre-amp. Whew.

Tera 1000Wh solar power station

When you need power, even off-grid, this hefty power bank from Tera can be recharged via solar panels. You no longer need smelly, polluting, noisy generators when you’re off the beaten path and this 1,000 Wh battery is a beast to keep all of your lights and devices running. It’s got three AC plugs, two USB-A, two USB-C, two DC ports, a 12V car port, and can keep a mini-fridge going for 14 hours, or your phone a staggering 75 recharges. It can recharge via AC, car, gas, or solar, and it’s got pass-through charging so your devices can be charged without wearing down the battery.

Author Clock

We’ve seen all kinds of interesting ways of telling time in the tech world, but this is one of my favorites so far. The Author Clock uses passages from well-known books that seem to be all from the public domain, all of which mention a specific time. What a literary delight! You might end up with it sounding off at two o’clock, with a passage mentioning protagonist Jean Valjean waking up. Or The Great Gatsby announcing that it’s now nine o’clock. You get the picture. You can get a 4.6-inch screen that’s perfect for desktop or shelf use, or a 7.75-inch screen that’s great for wall mounting.

Vissles LP85 optical-mechanical keyboard

You don’t need to buy an expensive gaming laptop to get the best in keyboard technology anymore, as Vissles has put the same optical-mechanical keyboard switches into a low-profile keyboard that wouldn’t look out of place next to your iMac. The LP85 is a 75-percent form factor that sticks those slim keyboard switches into a solid aluminum frame, with 19 different RGB modes. It weighs just 1.2lbs, has an N-key rollover, and each switch has a 50g actuation force with super-fast 0.2ms response times.

Pact: World’s first full-feedback smart massager

Massages (or massage guns) are a great after-exercise tool to aid in muscle recovery, but they can be a bit heavy-handed. Pact wants to fix that, with a smart massage gun that takes into account your muscles’ conditions, just like a personal trainer would. You first scan your muscles with the Pact Sense device, which measures things like stiffness and muscle mass, with over 5,000 measurements per scan. That data gets crunched and recommendations are sent to the Pact Pulse massage gun, either as a warm-up or recovery routine. The upshot? Say goodbye to muscles that feel worse after your massage.

KORU purifier and plant pot

Plants are great, so are air purifiers, especially while we’re all spending more time indoors. The thing is, most air purifiers look like plastic trash bins, and probably deserve to be thrown in one. Koru hides the air purifier inside a plant pot, so you get pleasing greenery, a stylish pot, and clean air. That’s amazing. What’s even more amazing is the automated plant care, with Koru automatically watering your plant. You also get a nice, diffused ring of light around the plant pot, so you can use it as a find-your-way-to-the-bathroom light in the middle of the night.

There you have it! Our favorite crowdfunding campaigns available in November 2021.

