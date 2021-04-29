🚨 KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win a set of Apple AirTags

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For a couple of weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive a four-pack of Apple AirTags, valued at $99. Yup, that’s right, you can win Apple’s newest gadgets just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So, what are Apple AirTags? Apple’s AirTags are designed to be attached to your keys, luggage, a briefcase, or anything else that you don’t want to lose. They launched alongside a few accessories, like keychains and luggage clips, that allow you to keep up with your things in style.

The ability to track both long-range and more precisely in the short-range is incredible and will help the AirTags stand out from their competition. That coupled with the extra privacy measures taken make these a must-have for Apple fans who may have a hard time keeping up with things. For a complete rundown on how they work, read this.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from April 29 to May 17. One winner will be selected and announced on May 18, and the winner will receive a four-pack of Apple’s AirTags, valued at $99. Good luck!