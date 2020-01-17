Google is said to be working on bringing Steam to Chromebooks

Here’s something you might be excited about. According to Android Police, Google is working on bringing Steam to Chromebooks. No, I don’t mean STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Maths), I mean Steam, you know, that game platform created by Valve.

Your enthusiasm might run out of steam before we see a playable version though, as Google hasn’t said what the timeline for the project is.

Chromebooks may soon be able to play games via Steam

When speaking to Kan Liu, Director of Product Management for Google’s Chrome OS, Android Police had a bomb dropped on them. The Chrome team is working to make Steam compatible with Chromebooks. Now, if any of you have used a Chromebook recently, they’re not exactly blisteringly fast.

Does that mean maybe Google is working on some kind of connector between Stadia and Steam, so gamers would be able to play their Steam library without even having to install anything locally? I mean, most Chromebooks have 16 or 32 GB of local storage, nowhere near the amount needed for recent AAA titles. Streaming them would fix both of those issues, while still fulfilling the promise of Steam gaming on Chromebooks.

It could also mean that future Chromebooks will be more powerful, with GPUs up to the task and ample storage. Maybe it’ll even be easier to install Chrome OS onto gaming laptops, so users have more of a choice of what they run.

It could be years before that point though, so don’t dream of packing away your heavy gaming laptop just yet…

What do you think? Would you like to see Steam come to Chromebooks? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

