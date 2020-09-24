Grab this Casio Pro Trek Bluetooth Connected watch for up to 31% off

If you’re an outdoorsy type who wants utility on their wrist, not a battery-starved smartwatch, the Casio Pro Trek PRT-B50 might just be what you’re looking for. It’s packed with all kinds of sensors and connectivity, to help you navigate the Great Outdoors, wrapped in a tough exterior that’s water-resistant down to 100m.

Oh, those sensors. Right. It’s what’s known as an “ABC watch,” which means it has an altimeter, barometer, and a compass built-in. You also get a thermometer, a step counter, and Bluetooth connectivity to get even more functionality by using your smartphone. Once connected, it’ll automatically adjust the time to be second-accurate, double-check its altimeter readings, show you sunrise and sunset times for your location, and more. Nifty.

The Casio Pro Trek PRT-B50 is also up to 31% off right now at Amazon, letting you grab a solid bargain.

