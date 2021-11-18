How to claim your share of TikTok’s $92 million class-action lawsuit

If you’re a U.S. TikTok user, you’ll be interested to know the company has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit brought against it by the District Court of Illinois. That means you may be entitled to some money.

The lawsuit alleges that TikTok violated privacy laws—and its user base—by collecting a whole lot of information it doesn’t have a legal right to, including biometric face and voiceprint data.

While TikTok hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, it has agreed to settle the lawsuit, which means you may have a share of the bounty coming your way. Let’s discuss eligibility and how you can make a claim.

Who’s eligible to make a claim?

If you used TikTok in the U.S. before September 30, 2021, you’re eligible to claim your share of the $92 million. On top of that, if you used the app in Illinois specifically, you could have a little more cash coming your way due to alleged state-specific violations.

Minors can also request their share, but they’ll need to have their parents submit the claim on their behalf.

Finally, you must make your submission before March 1, 2022, to avoid missing out, and TikTok won’t be processing any payments until after May 18, 2022.

How to apply for a share of TikTok’s class action

Are you ready to claim your share of TikTok’s $92 million class-action lawsuit? If so, you can either apply online or print out a form to mail in.

Claim forms request some personal information, which the company will collect legally this time, along with all TikTok usernames for you or your child.

You’ll also need to specify a payment method for receiving the funds, with prepaid Mastercard, PayPal, and Venmo options available. If, however, you prefer to receive your lawsuit settlement payouts in a more tangible form, you can opt for a paper check.

Make your claim before it’s too late

Eligible users still have some time to make a claim. However, to avoid missing out, you should seek to get in well before the cutoff date.

On the surface, $92 million looks like a lot of money, but the claim covers the entirety of the U.S., and TikTok users are plentiful across the country. When the company does finally distribute its reparations, don’t be surprised if your payment amounts to little more than a pocket full of change.

