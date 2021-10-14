How to watch Apple’s October MacBook event

Who’s ready for some MacBook news? If you are, Apple is holding another virtual event on October 18 where the company is expected to announce new MacBook Pros that are rumored to feature the company’s new “M1X chip.”

Besides MacBook Pros, there’s also speculation the company has plans to announce new AirPods since they didn’t really mention anything about them during its last iPhone and iPad event. But who knows, we’ll have to wait until the 18th to find out.

So, how do you watch the event? Well, there’s plenty of options. But first, let’s pin down when the event is taking place and what time you can start watching it.

When is the Apple event taking place?

The keynote for Apple’s Unleashed 2021 event will be streamed on Oct. 18, 2021. Here’s what time it’s coming on:

10 AM PDT for US West coast viewers

1 pm EDT for US East coast viewers

6 pm GMT for folks in the UK

Where can you watch the Apple Event?

There’s an abundance of places you can watch the event. For starters, you can watch it directly here on KnowTechie by clicking play on the video embed above. Feel free to bookmark this page if that makes things easier.

Of course, we would prefer it if you watched it here, but if you need more options, here are all the other places Apple plans on streaming it:

So what should we expect at this event? As we mentioned earlier, the general consensus is that new MacBook Pros are being announced. Rumor after rumor tells us this is definitely something we should expect.

As Joe mentioned in an earlier post, we’re expecting to see 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with the return of full-sized HDMI ports and SD card reader slots. We also expect to see a refreshed Mac mini with the upgraded “M1X” chips powering it.

Additionally, we could see some new AirPods, but that’s still up in the air. But honestly, there’s no telling what Apple has up its sleeves for this event. But if we had any money on the table, our best bet is MacBook Pros. But, again, we’ll find out more on October 18.

If you want to watch, head back to this page at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on October 18. We’ll also round up all of the news Apple announces, so be sure to check us out again after the event.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: