If you own a Dell laptop, go update it with this security update right now

If you own a Dell laptop that was made in any year since 2009, go install this security update ASAP. You’ll want to because it fixes a glaring security hole that’s present in the driver Dell uses to update the firmware of your laptop. Yes, that could give an attacker access to anything they want on your laptop, as it can give them kernel-level access.

It was found by SentinelLabs, and while there’s no evidence that hackers are already exploiting it, you still don’t want to leave the proverbial door open. Not sure if your laptop is affected? There are over 380 models on the list on Dell’s security bulletin page, so chances are if your laptop was made in the last 12 years by either Dell or Alienware, you’re on that list.

Another 200 computer models are also affected, and Dell considers these to be ‘no longer receiving service’ so if you’re using one, use Dell’s instructions to remove the vulnerable driver file.

To remove the driver, you can download Dell’s removal tool, or manually remove it by going to C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Temp or C:\Windows\Temp and permanently delete the dbutil_2_3.sys file. Dell also says that the Dell notification solutions will notify you to download and run the removal tool by May 10.

All laptops that came preinstalled with Windows 10 have an updated file patched with the security update available from the individual support page for each laptop model. Go search for your model number on the Dell support site and install the updated firmware update utility. Dell says any laptop that came with Windows 7 or 8.1 will have the updated utility by July 31 of this year.

Again, go and check your laptop if it was made by Dell or Alienware and is newer than 2009. You’ll want to patch this vulnerability ASAP.

