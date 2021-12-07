It’s not just you – Amazon is down for people all over the world (updated)

If you are trying to get your holiday shopping done and noticed issues with Amazon, you’re not alone. Reports are coming in worldwide that Amazon is having issues with the website.

Downdetector notes a large increase in reports over the last hour. Currently, there has been no word on why there are issues, but Disney+ and other websites are experiencing problems as well. It could possibly be DNS issues.

Amazon’s official status page has added information regarding the outage:

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/”

Turns out it’s not only Amazon customers affected by this outage. Amazon employees are experiencing it too. There have been reports on Reddit from Amazon Flex employees, warehouse workers, and delivery workers saying that apps that track packages and indicate their location, and generally keep your items on time have gone down as well.

One of those employees even commented on this post in the comment section: “I work at an Amazon warehouse. I can’t even clock out,” reads the comment. “This just happened.”

We’ll update this post once more information is available.

Update 12/7/2021 12:38 PM ET: It looks like things are up and running again. We’ll update with a statement from Amazon when available.

