Disney Plus is down for people everywhere (updated)

It’s not just you. It looks like Disney Plus is having some major issues as people all over are reporting that the streaming service is down. Good luck binge-watching the new Hawkeye show right now.

Users began reporting on Downdetector earlier this morning. Reports started coming in that people were having problems around 10:30 AM ET this morning, and the number of affected users quickly rose.

Image: KnowTechie

It’s unclear what’s causing the current issue with Disney Plus, but it looks like some users are also reporting some issues with Amazon and AWS. Maybe that has something to do with it?

I tried to load up the Disney Plus website, and all I get is a never-ending black screen of death. Look’s like I’ll actually have to get some work done this morning instead of catching up on the Hawkeye episodes I’ve missed.

Amazon’s official status page has added information regarding the outage:

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/“

We’ll update this post with any additional information as we learn more.

Update 12/7/2021 12:38 PM ET: It looks like things are up and running again. We’ll update with a statement from Amazon when available.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: