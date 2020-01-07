Jackery lands at CES 2020 with two potent portable power stations

CES sees plenty of interesting things, but there is also a place for practical products. Jackery teeters more on the useful side with two new power stations to keep your gadgets and more juiced up.

While it doesn’t say it can jumpstart a freaking car, there is still plenty of power here – if you’re willing to pay for it.

Jackery unveils two new power stations at CES 2020

Depending on your needs, the company has two different options available for all your favorite gadgets:

The Jackery Explorer 1000:

Most powerful Jackery portable power station (equipped with MPPT) available

1000Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 1000W rated power and 2000W surge power

3 AC output ports, 2 USB-C output ports, 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port

Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

Weighs 22 lbs

Can be used to power small to medium devices such as juicers, ice makers, or toasters

Ships in March for $999.999

The Jackery Explorer 300:

Lithium Portable Power Station (equipped with MPPT)

293Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 300W rated power and 600W surge power

2 AC output ports, 1 USB-C output port, 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port

Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

Portable, compact and lightweight (6.6 lbs)

4.5 Macbook recharges, 15 digital camera recharges, 18 smartphone recharges

Ships in April for $349.99

Both models come with a two-year warranty.

Depending on your needs, either of these could be a solid, if not slightly expensive, choice.

