Level Lock+ smart lock sees rare 20% discount for Prime members

Today, we’ve got an exclusive deal on one of the best HomeKit-enabled smart locks out there. For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can snag the Level Lock+ smart lock for just $265, a cool $64 off its usual $329 price tag.

As one of the few smart locks made specifically for iPhone and Apple Watch users, the Level Lock+ is a total game-changer.

It lets you ditch your keys entirely and unlock your door with a simple tap of your iPhone or Apple Watch, thanks to Apple’s secure digital key tech.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

We’re talking about the same magical experience as using Apple Pay but for your front door. How cool is that?

Prime Members: $265 – Expires Oct. 11 Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Keys 4.0 $329.00 $279.00 The Level Lock+ is a Bluetooth/HomeKit-enabled smart lock that allows keyless entry via iPhone or Apple Watch. It offers encrypted access control and integration with other smart home platforms. What We Like: Seamless experience - Allows keyless entry via iPhone/Apple Watch with Apple's secure digital key technology. Very convenient.

Enhanced security - Commercial-grade encryption and rigorous durability testing provides peace of mind.

Smart home integration - Works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant for full smart home control. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Not only does it work seamlessly with Apple HomeKit for voice control and automation, but the Level Lock+ also offers a ton of top-notch security features.

We’re talking commercial-grade encryption, rigorous durability testing, dynamic security codes – the works. And with the sleek, invisible design, no one will even know your door is smart tech-enabled.

Level Lock+ installation takes just minutes

The companion app lets you easily manage virtual keys and monitor activity. You can even integrate it with other smart home platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant for total smart home domination.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

With an impressive 4.7-star rating from Amazon reviewers, the Level Lock+ is a clear winner.

Users rave about the easy installation, reliable performance, and excellent compatibility. And now you can add it to your smart home for 20% off. But hurry because a deal this good never lasts long.

If you’ve been holding out for the perfect smart lock, today’s the day to take the plunge. Snag the Level Lock+ for just $265 and take your home security game to the next level with Apple.

This exclusive deal is only for Prime members, so be sure you’re signed up to get in on the savings. Your iPhone will thank you.

Prime Members: $265 – Expires Oct. 11 Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Keys 4.0 $329.00 $279.00 The Level Lock+ is a Bluetooth/HomeKit-enabled smart lock that allows keyless entry via iPhone or Apple Watch. It offers encrypted access control and integration with other smart home platforms. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news