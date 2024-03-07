Logitech introduces MX Brio 705, a high-end webcam with 4K video

Logitech has unveiled its most advanced webcam yet. The Logitech MX Brio 705 for Business is a revolutionary high-end webcam that delivers Ultra HD 4K video for meetings and presentations.

The new MX Brio 705 for Business comes at $199.99 (£219.99/€229), and as the name suggests, it is aimed at corporate users.

According to the company, the webcam’s key specs include streaming 4K videos at 30FPS or 1080p videos at 60FPS, an aperture of f/2.0, 4x digital zoom, autofocus, automatic light correction, and more.

The MX Brio 705 also comes with a stunning unibody design made of low-carbon aluminum.

Logitech MX Brio 705 for Business with AI integration and customization options

Image: Logitech

Besides offering Ultra HD 4K videos, the webcam delivers ultra-sharp images, courtesy of its 70% larger pixels, which get even more detailed due to AI integration and automatic light correction.

According to Logitech, the MX Brio 705 offers two times better face visibility and finer details, even in the worst lighting conditions.

In addition, the webcam features Logitech’s RightSight auto-framing feature, which helps you to be clearly heard even if you are moving around.

Multiple customization options also enable you to manually tweak settings like exposure, vibrance, and more to make you look the best during video calls.

The new Logitech webcam is compatible with leading video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. There’s also a built-in shutter to ensure your privacy is always protected.

The Logitech MX Brio 705 for Business is already available on the company’s website, joining the Logitech’s MX series mice and keyboards, making the Logitech MX series quite the collection for corporate users.

