Samsung Galaxy A55 specs leaked ahead of March 11 launch

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was one of the most popular mid-rangers of 2023, and Samsung is soon to launch its successor, the Galaxy A55. However, courtesy of the Belgian telecom website, we now know the design, specs, and pricing of the A55 ahead of launch.

The leak was first spotted by the folks at GSMArena. According to the outlet, the previous rumor about the Galaxy A55 ditching the plastic build is accurate.

It will adopt a more premium metal and glass construction – a significant leap for a Galaxy A series handset.

Galaxy A55 expected specs

Image: MySmartPrice

Under the hood, the Galaxy A55 will sport an Exynos 1480 processor, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The listing also reveals microSD card support of up to 1TB.

Regarding the display, the A55 will sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel and will stick with the same setup as its predecessor, the Galaxy A54.

So, there will be a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. A 32MP sensor will take care of the selfies.

The Galaxy A55 will also retain the same 5,000 mAh battery and the same charging speed as its predecessor.

Unfortunately, we are unsure whether the handset will finally have wireless charging support.

Galaxy A55 pricing and launch date

Image: MySmartPrice

While the leak doesn’t explicitly mention the pricing, previous leaks have hinted at a €449 price tag, and the US pricing is expected to be similar to the Galax A54 at $449.

In addition, Samsung has officially confirmed a launch date for its new Galaxy A series phones.

However, the announcement doesn’t reveal the name of the handsets. We expect the A55 to be among them.

According to the announcement, the Galaxy A55 is coming on March 11 at 2:30 PM local India time (4 AM ET). Unfortunately, there’s no official word on the handset’s US launch.

