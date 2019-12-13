Magbulb uses magnets to make changing lightbulbs even easier

Listen, even in this age of long-life LED bulbs, changing bulbs is a pain in the butt. All that screwing. Terrible. It’s bad enough in a smallish home, like mine. What if you’re an event planner or are having a block party at your place? Again, all that screwing. It’s enough to give anyone repetitive strain…

Magbulb takes (most) of that strain out of the equation, with a new magnetic socket for your bulbs. You still have to screw the socket in once, but after that every bulb change is effortless.

Magbulb makes changing lightbulbs effortless

See, lightbulb changing seems simple, but there’s a significant number of injuries every year from doing just that. Magbulb reduces the number of hands needed to change a bulb to one, leaving your other hand free to hold your ladder. That’s smart, and doesn’t your smart home deserve that?

More about the magnetic sockets from Magbulb:

$38 gets you a 3-pack, and there are packs up to the $900 distributor pack that gives you a whopping 100 Magbulbs

Screw-in the base once, then magnets do the rest – even the lightbulb is held by magnets so no more screwing around

That makes bulb changes safer, hopefully reducing the 200,000 or so ladder-based injuries reported yearly

Head on over to the Kickstarter if you never want to screw another lightbulb, and check out the rest of the campaign.

