Motorola’s hyped-up folding phone launches on February 6 – Here’s how to preorder

Motorola’s upcoming Razr definitely has people interested. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold which had a disastrous launch and reception, people are holding their breath and opening their wallets in hopes of a return to the greatness that was the original Razr flip phone.

The $1,500 phone has been in people’s minds since it was announced late last year and now we finally have a release date and preorder date.

Here’s when you can order your fancy, folding Motorola Razr

If you are interested in being the first person on your block to own a Motorola Razr, the phone releases on February 6 with preorders for the $1,500 device starting on January 26 at 12:01AM (EST).

Sadly, the phone is currently limited to Verizon customers so if you are with another carrier you are out of luck. I know, bummer. Verizon is offering some deals for people that switch providers, but like, who wants to go through the hassle of all of that? You can also trade-in your existing (eligible) phone for up to $500 off.

If you want to preorder, you can do it from Verizon’s website when it goes live or in-store. If you don’t want to preorder, then the Razr can be obtained from those same methods on February 6.

What do you think? Interested in the Motorola Razr? What do you think about the price? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

