MSI Claw gaming handheld leaks, to get Intel Meteor Lake chip

Today, the popular gaming laptop and peripheral manufacturer Micro-Star International, or MSI, posted a teaser on its Instagram and X/Twitter page, revealing a brand new gaming device is coming from the company.

Following that, the handheld has leaked. It will be called MSI Claw, and come with an Intel Meteor Lake chip. It will go up against ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, as well as the Steam Deck OLED.

The company had posted a quick trailer that only showed the flashes of the new device in a dark setting, and not too many details were visible. The video also accompanies the following words,

“A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming. Get a grip and stay tuned. #MSIxCES2024 #RGB #Gaming.”

A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming.

Get a grip and stay tuned.#MSIxCES2024 #RGB #Gaming pic.twitter.com/W9mp2cDo9w — MSI Gaming (@msigaming) January 4, 2024

The teaser didn’t explicitly say it, but from the various shots in the video, it is clear that the Taiwanese company is teasing the reveal of its gaming handheld, which will be unveiled during CES 2024, which is just around the corner – from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MSI’s jumping into the ring with its first gaming handheld

Image: MSI

The official teaser only showed the MSI Dragon logo, on the device somewhere – probably on the back. And there’s also RGB lighting around the joysticks, similar to the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.

In addition, the post received a reply from Intel Gaming, which indicates the Taiwanese gaming laptop and peripheral maker might use Intel’s Meteor Lake CPUs to power its console. However, the rest of the details were still under wraps.

That was until, just hours ago, X user @wxno (spotted by VideoCardz) posted an image of MSI’s teased gaming handheld, which delivers a far clearer look at the device.

We also have some more details about the specifications. The device will apparently get Core Ultra 7 155H, which has 16 cores and 22 threads, with 6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, and 2 LP-cores.

The graphics will be handled by Intel’s Arc Alchemist architecture which will have 8 Xe-Cores that will go up to 2.25 GHz. The CPU has a TDP of 28W, and goes up to 115W on Max Turbo. There is also mention of 32GB of memory.

Either way, there’s nothing more to share. So, just stay tuned for MSI’s announcement during CES 2024 next week, when the company will unveil its first gaming handheld.

