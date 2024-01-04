ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro official renders leak ahead of launch

ASUS is about to launch its next-generation gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 8 series, consisting of the ROG Phone 8 and the Phone 8 Pro in a few weeks.

However, before the launch, a leak revealed a few images of the ROG Phone 8 Pro, providing high-res insight into the upcoming flagship gaming handset.

The leaked images come from the folks at MySmartPrice, showcasing ASUS’s upcoming flagship gaming phone in all its glory.

ROG Phone 8 Pro get the Zephyrus-like AniMe Matrix on the back

Image: MySmartPrice

According to the outlet, the ROG Phone 8 Pro looks very similar to the standard ROG Phone 8 with some minor tweaks.

A previous leak has already revealed high-quality renders of the standard ROG Phone 8, boasting a square design with slightly rounded corners and a brand-new camera bump housing three sensors.

In addition, the renders showcased colorful RGB lights on the back – a common tweak for gaming Android phones.

However, the ROG Phone 8 Pro’s design is mostly the same as its standard sibling except for the back RGB lights.

Instead, the ROG Phone 8 Pro sports special LED dots, which are not colorful, but you can program them. It is somewhat similar to the AniMe Matrix display we have seen on the ASUS Zephyrus laptops.

The rest of the device is also very similar, boasting a flat display with a centralized selfie camera and slimmer bezels.

The handset sports the power button and volume rockers on the right, while a USB-C port is featured on the left side. At the bottom, you will find another USB-C port, a SIM tray, a headphone jack, and a speaker grille.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro expected specs

Image: MySmartPrice

In addition, the outlet has dished out a complete spec sheet of the ROG Phone 8 Pro. According to it, ASUS’s next “Pro” gaming handset is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display manufactured by Samsung.

The display also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, LTPO tech, and other features.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 series is already confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The ROG Phone 8 Pro could also offer 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

While the outlet hasn’t revealed the precise camera specs, it said the “Pro” ROG Phone 8 could house a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor.

Paired with it will be a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP camera featuring 3X optical zoom in the camera bump. A 32MP sensor will take care of the selfies and live streaming.

The Pro gaming handset is expected to be powered by a 5,500mAh battery sporting 65W fast charging technology.

In addition, the device will reportedly sport an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and come with ROG UI powered by Android 14 out of the box.

In terms of launch projections, ROG Phone 8 series’s January 8 CES launch is likely. However, MySmartPrice has also mentioned a 16th January launch in China, so we’re not sure how that will work.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news